Abu Dhabi embraces Halloween: From family fun to late-night festivities

The most familiar ritual has been adapted too. Younger visitors receive a trick-or-treat bag and a map and are sent around the park to collect treats, a route that replaces the street with a series of stops. In Metropolis and Gotham City, seasonal decorations mark a new experience inspired by DC Super Heroes, and a few of the park’s rides, including Scooby-Doo: The Museum of Mysteries and Joker Funhouse, have been given a Halloween twist.