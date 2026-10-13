Abu Dhabi embraces Halloween: From family fun to late-night festivities

Abu Dhabi transforms Halloween into a celebration for all ages and interests
Abu Dhabi: Halloween was not born here. There are no old customs to point to and no generations of tradition behind it. Yet every year, as October draws to a close, the capital finds its own way of marking the date.
On the evening of October 31, children go door to door in the expat residential communities, the closest thing the city has to the classic neighbourhood ritual.
But that is only one version of the night. Across Abu Dhabi, the holiday has been stretched and reshaped, depending on who is celebrating and at what hour.
Late morning: the brunch circuit
For families, the day often begins at the table. Several hotels have scheduled themed brunches for Saturday afternoon.
At Teatro in Park Rotana, a Halloween edition of the GuiltyFish brunch serves shared dishes from across Asia, with themed entertainment and activities for children, from 1.30pm to 5pm. At Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, the Halloween Grand Brunch offers live food stations, children’s activities and trick-or-treating. Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, pairs live grills and tapas with activities at its Camp Hyatt children’s club.
Not every brunch is indoors. At The Garden Social at Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate in Al Maqta, guests eat beside the canal, with live barbecue grills, a mussel bar, a DJ and Halloween cocktails, from 1pm to 4pm. On Hudayriyat Island, Nalu’s “Boo & Brunch” has a DJ and children’s activities and welcomes pets on the deck. Cooper’s at Park Rotana also runs an Addams Family-themed brunch with live entertainment and costumes.
A world of cartoons
At Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi in Yas Island, the Spooktober season runs until November 1, and the park has been dressed for it across all six of its themed lands.
On the Warner Bros. Plaza stage, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang take on a new case in Scooby-Doo: Full Moon Show, set in a carnival with circus acts, comedy and a musical finale. In Bedrock, the Flintstones and the Rubbles meet visitors under the banner of “Yabba Dabba Boo”. At Cartoon Junction, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Sylvester are on hand for photos.
The most familiar ritual has been adapted too. Younger visitors receive a trick-or-treat bag and a map and are sent around the park to collect treats, a route that replaces the street with a series of stops. In Metropolis and Gotham City, seasonal decorations mark a new experience inspired by DC Super Heroes, and a few of the park’s rides, including Scooby-Doo: The Museum of Mysteries and Joker Funhouse, have been given a Halloween twist.
The programme changes from year to year. Last year, the park staged a “Gotham City’s Most Wanted” show, with villains such as Poison Ivy and Two-Face, and a paid candy trail in the late afternoon.
Nearby, Yas Waterworld has in previous years run its own Halloween week, with parades, character meet-and-greets and, once the sun went down, music and seasonal surprises.
When the audience changes
As the evening wears on, the crowd changes. Costumes get more elaborate, and the music gets louder.
At Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Coya turns its dining room into a “Cursed Circus” with magicians, contortionists and live music alongside Peruvian food. The event runs from 6.30pm to 1am, and no minors after 10pm.
At Lock, Stock & Barrel at Yas Bay, the Saturday Night Live Brunch gets a Halloween theme, starting at 8pm with live music from 10pm and three hours of unlimited drinks. It is open to guests aged 21 and over.
Between the cartoon characters of the afternoon and the circus acts of the night, the same holiday has been used for very different purposes. It is a children’s treasure hunt in one place and a late-night party in another.