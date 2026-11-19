Two hours could cost motorists Dh100, with parking charges applying 24/7
Dubai: Imagine driving to Palm Jumeirah's Boardwalk for a leisurely walk, only to discover that parking costs Dh50 an hour.
That is now the reality for motorists using a designated VIP street parking zone along Palm Jumeirah's Crescent, where a new ‘VIP paid parking’ zone was introduced on November 4.
According to parking operator Parkonic, the Dh50 hourly tariff applies 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it one of the more expensive on-street parking options in Dubai.
The charges apply to parking zone P118, located along the Crescent, near luxury resorts including Atlantis, The Palm, Atlantis The Royal and other five-star hotels.
The waterfront stretch is also popular among residents and visitors for walking, jogging and enjoying views of the coastline.
At Dh50 per hour, parking charges can quickly add up:
One hour: Dh50
Two hours: Dh100
Four hours: Dh200
Eight hours: Dh400
24 hours: Dh1,200
The 24-hour figure is a straight calculation based on the hourly tariff, rather than a confirmed daily parking rate.
Nearby, along the same Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk on the Crescent, motorists can find another designated parking area, zone P108, which charges Dh10 per hour, according to Parkonic signage at the location.
The parking charges attracted attention after a motorist shared their experience on Reddit, with the post subsequently circulating on social media.
According to the Reddit user, they had not noticed the tariff before parking. They claimed that within a minute of stopping, Dh50 was deducted from the Salik account linked to their vehicle.
The incident drew attention to how the parking system works, particularly for drivers unfamiliar with the charges.
Unlike conventional paid parking areas, the Palm Jumeirah VIP zone does not offer cash payments, parking machines or QR-code payments.
Instead, motorists have two payment options:
SMS parking: Drivers can follow the instructions displayed on parking signs to activate a session. Additional SMS charges may apply.
Automatic Salik payment: If no SMS session is activated, parking fees are automatically deducted from the vehicle's linked Salik account upon exit, subject to Salik's terms and conditions.
Vehicles park parallel to the road, while cameras capture front and rear number plates to identify vehicles using the parking zone.
Residents and visitors heading to Palm Jumeirah's 11km Boardwalk for a walk, jog or run can avoid the Dh50 hourly parking charge by using public transport instead:
Take the Palm Monorail: The monorail connects Palm Gateway to Atlantis Aquaventure, providing access to the Crescent and nearby Boardwalk. Tickets start from Dh5 one-way and Dh10 return, according to the operator's website. Trains operate daily, with services from Palm Gateway starting at 9am.
Use the Dubai Metro and Tram: Take the Metro Red Line to Sobha Realty or DMCC station, transfer to the Dubai Tram and get off at Palm Jumeirah Tram Station. From there, walk to Palm Gateway and board the monorail towards Atlantis Aquaventure.
Park at Palm Gateway: Motorists can park at Palm Gateway Monorail Station, which has more than 1,600 parking spaces.
According to Parkonic, the first three hours of parking are free when motorists validate their monorail ticket. After that, parking costs Dh10 per hour or part thereof. Visitors can then take the monorail towards Atlantis Aquaventure to access the Crescent and nearby Boardwalk.
Visitors should note that the monorail serves the Atlantis end of the Crescent, rather than the entire 11km Boardwalk, so additional walking may be required depending on their destination.