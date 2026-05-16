Atlantis, The Palm is home to over 65,000 marine animals from more than 285 species, and the responsibility of keeping every single one of them alive, healthy, and thriving falls to the resort’s animal care team and their in-house veterinary unit.

Every coral, every shark, every stingray and sea jelly visible in the hotel's sprawling aquarium began its journey here. But what's perhaps most remarkable is that the vast majority of them never had to travel far at all, they were born on the premises.

“Almost 90 per cent of the animals in our aquariums are native to the Arabian Gulf, and the majority are bred right here at the Fish Hospital,” said Kelly Timmins, Executive Director of Marine Animal Operations and Sustainability at Atlantis Dubai.

“When you look at our aquariums, you're seeing a reflection of the region’s natural population. Many species, including sharks, rays, and sea jellies, are successfully bred under human care.” The breeding programme, part of the resort's wider Atlantis Atlas conservation project, is designed not only to populate the aquarium but to eventually reintroduce animals back into the wild.