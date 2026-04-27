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Abu Dhabi updates fishing rules to support sustainability and local supply

Temporary measures allow Badah fishing, aim to balance supply and sustainability

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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New rules ease restrictions and allow limited Badah fish catch in 2026.
New rules ease restrictions and allow limited Badah fish catch in 2026.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has started implementing two new ministerial decisions aimed at updating fishing regulations in the emirate, in line with efforts to balance sustainability and food security.

The move comes under directives of Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD, and follows coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Changes to fishing rules

Officials said Ministerial Resolution No. 74 cancels previous rules that restricted the fishing and sale of certain species during their breeding season.

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Meanwhile, Resolution No. 75 allows, on an exceptional basis, the fishing and marketing of “Badah” fish in Abu Dhabi for the rest of 2026.

Authorities stressed that this is a temporary measure and will be reviewed regularly based on scientific data.

Balancing supply and sustainability

The decisions come after improved indicators in fish stock levels across Abu Dhabi waters, supported by field studies and monitoring.

Officials said the step is designed to support fishermen and increase the availability of fish in the local market, while still protecting marine resources.

They added that maintaining a balance between economic activity and conservation remains a key priority.

Temporary measure

EAD clarified that allowing the fishing of Badah fish does not mean a permanent change in policy.

The decision applies only for the 2026 season and will be reassessed based on ongoing monitoring of fish stocks.

Authorities said this approach ensures that resources are managed carefully over the long term.

Call for compliance

The agency said it will continue monitoring fishing and marketing activities to ensure all rules are followed.

Fishermen and stakeholders have been urged to comply with regulations and work closely with authorities to protect marine life.

Officials stressed that cooperation is essential to maintain sustainable fishing practices in the emirate.

Previous measures

Authorities noted that similar steps were taken before, including a decision in 2021 that allowed the fishing of Badah fish for a limited period.

Badah fish is considered an important commercial species in the local market, making its regulation key to both the economy and environmental protection.

Looking ahead

EAD said it will continue to update policies based on scientific findings, with the aim of supporting both the fishing sector and long-term sustainability.

Officials added that protecting marine resources remains a shared responsibility, requiring ongoing coordination between government entities, fishermen and the wider community.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
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Abu Dhabi

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