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Dubai Palm Monorail reopens after six-month closure

The 5.5km service has resumed with trains running every 15 minutes

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
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Palm Monorail
Palm Monorail
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Dubai: The Palm Monorail has resumed services after a six-month maintenance closure, restoring a key public transport connection across Palm Jumeirah.

The operator confirmed the reopening on social media, saying: “We’re back on track. The Palm Monorail is open! Hop on and enjoy the ride across Palm Jumeirah.”

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Services had been suspended in January for scheduled station maintenance, with residents and visitors advised to use taxis and other transport options during the closure.

Nine-minute journey across the Palm

The elevated 5.5km route runs from Gateway Station at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah to Atlantis Aquaventure.

The line also serves Golden Mile Galleria, Al Ittihad Park and Palm Jumeirah Mall, giving passengers access to some of the island’s main hotels, attractions and residential areas.

A full journey takes about nine minutes, while travel between consecutive stops takes around three minutes.

Fares start from Dh10

A one-way journey costs Dh10 per person, while a return ticket is priced at Dh15, according to the operator’s website. Family and unlimited travel passes are also available.

Tickets can be purchased online or through the monorail’s official booking channels.

The first train leaves Gateway Station at 9am and the final service departs at 9.45pm.

Services from Atlantis Aquaventure begin at 9.15am, with the last train departing at 10pm. Trains operate at 15-minute intervals throughout the week.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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