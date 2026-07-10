The 5.5km service has resumed with trains running every 15 minutes
Dubai: The Palm Monorail has resumed services after a six-month maintenance closure, restoring a key public transport connection across Palm Jumeirah.
The operator confirmed the reopening on social media, saying: “We’re back on track. The Palm Monorail is open! Hop on and enjoy the ride across Palm Jumeirah.”
Services had been suspended in January for scheduled station maintenance, with residents and visitors advised to use taxis and other transport options during the closure.
The elevated 5.5km route runs from Gateway Station at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah to Atlantis Aquaventure.
The line also serves Golden Mile Galleria, Al Ittihad Park and Palm Jumeirah Mall, giving passengers access to some of the island’s main hotels, attractions and residential areas.
A full journey takes about nine minutes, while travel between consecutive stops takes around three minutes.
A one-way journey costs Dh10 per person, while a return ticket is priced at Dh15, according to the operator’s website. Family and unlimited travel passes are also available.
Tickets can be purchased online or through the monorail’s official booking channels.
The first train leaves Gateway Station at 9am and the final service departs at 9.45pm.
Services from Atlantis Aquaventure begin at 9.15am, with the last train departing at 10pm. Trains operate at 15-minute intervals throughout the week.