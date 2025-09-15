Dubai Metro’s third route: All you need to know

The new route operates exclusively during peak travel hour
Dubai: Dubai commuters are enjoying faster, less crowded journeys following the launch of a third route on the Metro’s Red Line, introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to tackle peak-hour congestion on the network’s busiest stretch.
The new route operates between Centrepoint station (formerly Rashidiya) and Al Fardan Exchange station (formerly Al Khail) and runs exclusively during peak travel hours from 7am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm.
With three routes now serving the Red Line, the RTA has increased train frequency to ease crowding:
Centrepoint – Al Fardan Exchange: every 2 minutes
Al Fardan Exchange – National Paints (formerly Jebel Ali): every 4 minutes
National Paints – Expo 2020: every 8 minutes
National Paints – Life Pharmacy (formerly UAE Exchange): every 8 minutes
This has significantly reduced waiting times and platform congestion, especially along the Centrepoint–Al Fardan corridor, which sees the heaviest passenger volumes during rush hours.
According to the RTA, the third route has expanded the Red Line’s overall capacity by 12%, helping to absorb peak-hour demand and improving the passenger experience.
RTA Official said the move is part of broader efforts to enhance public transport efficiency and encourage more residents and visitors to opt for sustainable travel options as Dubai’s population and ridership continue to grow.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox