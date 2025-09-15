GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Metro’s third route: All you need to know

The new route operates exclusively during peak travel hour

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sixteen years on, commuters reveal why they rely on the Dubai Metro to beat traffic, save money, and enjoy stress-free travel across the city.
RTA

Dubai: Dubai commuters are enjoying faster, less crowded journeys following the launch of a third route on the Metro’s Red Line, introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to tackle peak-hour congestion on the network’s busiest stretch.

The new route operates between Centrepoint station (formerly Rashidiya) and Al Fardan Exchange station (formerly Al Khail) and runs exclusively during peak travel hours from 7am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm.

More trains, shorter waits

With three routes now serving the Red Line, the RTA has increased train frequency to ease crowding:

  • Centrepoint – Al Fardan Exchange: every 2 minutes

  • Al Fardan Exchange – National Paints (formerly Jebel Ali): every 4 minutes

  • National Paints – Expo 2020: every 8 minutes

  • National Paints – Life Pharmacy (formerly UAE Exchange): every 8 minutes

This has significantly reduced waiting times and platform congestion, especially along the Centrepoint–Al Fardan corridor, which sees the heaviest passenger volumes during rush hours.

12% boost in capacity

According to the RTA, the third route has expanded the Red Line’s overall capacity by 12%, helping to absorb peak-hour demand and improving the passenger experience.

RTA Official said the move is part of broader efforts to enhance public transport efficiency and encourage more residents and visitors to opt for sustainable travel options as Dubai’s population and ridership continue to grow.

