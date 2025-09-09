Dubai Metro turns 16: Users share how it saves time, money and avoids traffic
Dubai: When the Dubai Metro first opened on September 9, 2009, many wondered whether the ambitious project would succeed.
Sixteen years later, it has become one of the city’s most reliable and indispensable lifelines. More than a billion passengers have travelled on its lines since launch, with trains gliding smoothly past traffic on Dubai’s busy roads.
For newcomers and long-time residents alike, the Metro has become a part of everyday life. Even those who own cars often choose to ride it for convenience, cost savings, and the chance to avoid traffic jams. On its 16th anniversary, regular commuters shared what makes the Dubai Metro so special to them.
Selamawit Amare Mekonnen, a regular Metro user, said: “The Dubai Metro has definitely made my daily life easier. It’s affordable, and I love how convenient it is to reach different parts of the city without any hassle.”
Beyond the convenience, the Metro also offers a unique way to connect with people in a bustling city like Dubai. “Sometimes you end up having interesting conversations with strangers,” she added.
For Ben Varkey, who travels daily from Stadium on the Green Line to Business Bay, the Metro has cut both travel time and stress.
“I reach my office with the help of the Metro, and I reach home quicker than by car, especially during peak hours when the roads are packed,” he said.
He also shared a memorable encounter. “A memorable moment was meeting someone who asked me for directions. As we got talking, I found out he was one of the coaches for the Moroccan Taekwondo team and had won bronze at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. That was unforgettable. Literally everyone uses the Metro, you never know who you’ll bump into.”
Long-time UAE resident Nimin Raj, who has lived in the country for 18 years, uses the Metro occasionally despite usually driving.
“I don’t use the Dubai Metro much because I drive, but I take it when I’m going to busy areas where traffic and parking are an issue. Today, I used it to visit a clinic in Karama. If I had taken my car, I’d probably have faced heavy traffic and struggled to find parking, as Karama is a busy area. Sometimes the Metro is the most convenient and easiest way to get to parts of the city.”
Reju S John decided to give up driving after years of frustration with traffic. “Daily traffic really used to ruin my mood, but now I use the Metro and it’s much more comfortable. I always have a positive experience and often travel across multiple zones every day.”
For Benedict Bor from Kenya, who has been in Dubai for a year and works in real estate, affordability is key.
“I travel from DIP to Dubai Marina for work. The Metro helps me avoid traffic and save money. A single trip within one zone is only Dh3, and for two zones it’s Dh7.50 For longer distances, it’s still very affordable. Many people I know travel from DIP to Deira and Bur Dubai. It’s been a big help for me.”
For long-time resident Mita Srinivasan, who has lived in Dubai since 1989, the Metro is a constant lifesaver.
“To me it’s a big saviour. I have a car but try not to drive much because the Metro helps me avoid traffic. I can sit and travel without worrying. This morning, I was late for a meeting and took a cab, but I kept thinking I should have just taken the bus and Metro, it would have been cheaper and quicker because I ended up stuck in traffic.”
Like many other commuters, Srinivasan is excited for the Blue Line in the future, which will benefit many people and ease traffic further.
“The RTA is doing a good job keeping the trains on time, and apps like S’hail make planning so easy. The Metro is especially useful during major events at the World Trade Centre like GETEX and Big 5, I always tell people to take the Metro if they’re going to these events.”
Sixteen years on, the Dubai Metro is no longer just a transport system, it’s a part of the city’s identity, connecting communities and making daily life smoother for millions of residents.
