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Dubai: Parkin to manage 2,800 paid parking spaces in JLT for another 10 years

JLT parking services to remain under Parkin's management for a decade

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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JLT offers competitive office rents starting as low as Dh40 per sq ft per annum
JLT offers competitive office rents starting as low as Dh40 per sq ft per annum
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Dubai: Motorists parking in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) will continue to use Parkin's paid parking services for another decade, following the renewal of a 10-year agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

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Parkin Company PJSC, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has renewed its Parking Management Framework Agreement with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) for a further 10 years, to deliver technology-led parking services across Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

Under the agreement, Parkin will assume exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT, including 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces.

Through its integrated operating platform, Parkin will oversee day-to-day parking operations, including parking payments through its various digital and physical channels.

According to Parkin, the partnership aims to enhance the parking experience for JLT residents, businesses and visitors by providing a more convenient and efficient service, while supporting improved mobility and parking management across the community.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin Company PJSC, commented: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with DMCC, which reflects its continued trust and confidence in Parkin’s operational expertise, service excellence and proven track record in parking management. As one of Dubai’s most dynamic mixed-use communities, JLT remains an important part of our portfolio, and we look forward to building on our established operations to further enhance the parking experience for residents, businesses and visitors. This renewed agreement reinforces our position as a trusted parking operator and our commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient and sustainable parking solutions across Dubai.”

Paul Ashton, Chief Property Officer of DMCC, commented: “Our extended partnership with Parkin represents another important step in enhancing the everyday experience of our JLT community. Through investment in technology-led parking solutions, we aim to make parking more seamless, convenient and efficient for residents, businesses and visitors alike. The agreement also creates opportunities to introduce innovative solutions that bring greater value to the community, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing mobility, advancing sustainability and continually improving the experience of Jumeirah Lakes Towers.”

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