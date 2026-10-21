Dubai: Parkin to manage 2,800 paid parking spaces in JLT for another 10 years

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin Company PJSC, commented: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with DMCC, which reflects its continued trust and confidence in Parkin’s operational expertise, service excellence and proven track record in parking management. As one of Dubai’s most dynamic mixed-use communities, JLT remains an important part of our portfolio, and we look forward to building on our established operations to further enhance the parking experience for residents, businesses and visitors. This renewed agreement reinforces our position as a trusted parking operator and our commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient and sustainable parking solutions across Dubai.”