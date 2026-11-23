The 40-suite Italian retreat will feature private lake access, luxury dining and a new spa
Dubai: Dubai's luxury hospitality group Jumeirah announced Monday it is expanding its European portfolio with a new 40-suite waterfront hotel on Italy's Lake Como. The hotel is scheduled to open in spring 2027.
The property, Jumeirah Lake Como, will become the Dubai Holding-owned brand's second hotel in Italy after Jumeirah Capri Palace, as the company attempts to boost its international presence.
Located in the lakeside village of Torno, the property was previously known as Il Sereno Lago di Como. Designed by architect Patricia Urquiola, it features floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious terraces and uninterrupted views of the lake.
"Jumeirah's international growth is about more than entering new destinations. It is about choosing exceptional properties with a distinct identity, where our approach to hospitality can bring something meaningful," said Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah.
"Lake Como presents precisely that opportunity. We will build on the architectural character, intimacy and reputation that have made this hotel so admired, bringing Jumeirah's warmth, generosity and highly personalised approach to service, alongside an evolved culinary experience that celebrates the destination."
The hotel will feature 40 waterfront suites, including the 200-square-metre Grand Darsena Suite, which offers direct access to the lake for private swimming.
The Smeraldo Penthouse Suite will include panoramic lake views, a private garden and a hot tub.
The Lake Como announcement comes as Jumeirah accelerates its international growth, with a strategy aimed at doubling its portfolio by 2030.
The Dubai-based operator, which currently has 29 properties across 11 countries, has been expanding beyond its established luxury destinations.
In Dubai, Jumeirah opened its flagship Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab resort in 2025 and subsequently announced plans for Jumeirah Asora Bay and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers.
The company is also undertaking a major refurbishment of its iconic Burj Al Arab, while Jumeirah Beach Hotel recently announced a programme of enhancements ahead of its 30th anniversary.
Internationally, its development pipeline includes Jumeirah Le Richemond in Geneva and Jumeirah The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. The new Lake Como property will join Jumeirah's European collection, which includes hotels in Capri, Mallorca and London.
"Alongside Jumeirah Capri Palace, this marks another important step in strengthening our presence in Italy and building a distinctive European portfolio," Meier said.
The additional background on Jumeirah's expansion, Dubai developments and hotel refurbishment is supported by company announcements and reporting.