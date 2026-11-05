Como record stunning 9-1 win against Lens in Champions League

Cesc Fabregas' Como stuns Lens with record-breaking Champions League victory
Italian outfit Como claimed a stunning 9-1 win away to Lens in France in the Champions League on Wednesday, equalling the record for the most goals scored in a game by a team in the modern era in Europe's elite club competition.
Anastasios Douvikas led the way with a hat-trick for the side coached by Cesc Fabregas, who have won three of their four games in this season's league phase.
Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League in 2024, while Liverpool and Real Madrid have both previously claimed 8-0 wins in the group stage. It is the heaviest defeat in the competition for a French team.