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Champions League: Man United in dramatic comeback, PSG hits six, Barcelona and Bayern win

Man United's stunning comeback steals the spotlight in Champions League drama

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AP
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Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and AS Roma in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and AS Roma in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United staged a stunning comeback to recover from its worst-ever start to a European home game by beating Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set a new record as the quickest team to score four goals in European soccer’s top competition by powering into a 4-0 lead after 17 minutes against Villarreal on its way to a 6-0 win.

Elsewhere, Barcelona beat Aston Villa 3-0 and Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Atletico Madrid.

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But the biggest drama of the night came at Old Trafford, where United's troubled season looked set to plunge deeper into crisis after going 2-0 down after 17 minutes against Roma.

It was the quickest United had ever conceded twice in any European game at its iconic stadium. But a rousing second-half performance saw Bruno Fernandes convert a retaken penalty and Matheus Cunha score twice before being sent off to seal a much-needed win for under fire coach Michael Carrick.

Wins for Sporting and Galatasaray

Sporting Lisbon beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0, a day after announcing it was parting ways with coach Rui Borges.

Under reserve coach Tiago Fernandes, the Portuguese giant picked up its third win in the Champions League this season, with Issa Doumbia scoring the decisive goal in the game at Stamford Bridge.

Aleksey Batrakov scored two goals in quick succession to seal a 2-0 win for Galatasaray against Stuttgart.

Batrakov opened the scoring in the 12th minute at RAMS Park and struck again three minutes later.

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