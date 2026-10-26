Sheeraz Hasan showcases Hollywood.AI, Bollywood.AI portfolio at Dubai AI Festival

Innovative AI brands aim to transform filmmaking and virtual storytelling
Dubai: Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Hollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI, Bollywood.AI and Bollywood.SI, is showcasing his four-brand portfolio at Dubai AI Festival, opening discussions with technology founders, investors and industry leaders about building a new global entertainment business powered by artificial intelligence.
Taking place on 26–27 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, the festival brings together leading voices across the AI ecosystem. Announced speakers include G42 Group CEO Peng Xiao, ElevenLabs Co-Founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski, and Glean Founder and CEO Arvind Jain. Participating organisations include Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Mistral AI, Scale AI and Snowflake.
Hasan’s focus is on identifying technology partners capable of powering AI filmmaking, virtual celebrities, music, digital storytelling and entertainment experiences for audiences worldwide.
“Four names. One owner. Our vision is to build the next trillion-dollar entertainment empire,” said Hasan. “We own Hollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI, Bollywood.AI and Bollywood.SI. Now we are looking for exceptional technology partners to help turn that vision into a global entertainment ecosystem.”
Hasan is inviting AI companies to demonstrate their technologies and explore how their capabilities could support the portfolio’s development. Areas of interest include video generation, voice and music technology, AI agents, production infrastructure and multilingual content creation.
“The companies building the technology need powerful brands, compelling content and global audiences,” Hasan said. “We bring a portfolio connecting Hollywood and Bollywood with AI today and our ambition for superintelligence tomorrow. We want founders to show us what their technology can do - and explore what we can build together.”
Drawing on his background in global fame, communications and brand strategy, Hasan aims to connect technical innovation with entertainment, cultural influence and commercial opportunity.
The proposed ecosystem would explore original intellectual property, licensing, subscriptions, virtual talent and scalable content production across international markets.
“Dubai brings together the capital, ambition and technology talent to think at this scale,” Hasan added. “We are here to meet the builders, explore strategic partnerships and lay the foundations for a new era of entertainment.”
Technology companies, investors and strategic partners attending Dubai AI Festival are invited to connect with Hasan to discuss demonstrations, licensing and joint development opportunities.