Connectivity boost drives demand at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Etihad Rail and Metro Gold Line reshape JGE's market dynamics, shows Bayut data
Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE) is strengthening its position as one of Dubai’s well-connected residential communities, with the area’s transport infrastructure developments coinciding with continued activity in its property market.
Analysis of 12 months of Bayut listings data shows that the median asking price for new off-plan villas reached Dh10.3 million in September this year. On a price-per-square-foot basis, asking prices stood at Dh2,987 per sq. ft, representing an 11.2 per cent increase year-on-year.
In the rental market, the median annual asking rent for villas reached Dh850,000 in September 2026, while median rental rates stood at Dh193.6 per sq. ft, remaining broadly stable year-on-year.
These market trends coincide with significant developments in the area's transport connectivity. Etihad Rail's Dubai Al Yalayis Station commenced passenger operations this September, while the planned Dubai Metro Gold Line interchange is expected to further strengthen Jumeirah Golf Estates' connections across the city.
Dubai Al Yalayis Station opened on September 30 near Jumeirah Golf Estates, connecting the area to the UAE’s national passenger rail network. A pedestrian bridge links the station to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line.
The community is also set to become an interchange on the planned Dubai Metro Gold Line. Approved this April, the Dh34-billion project will span 42 kilometres, with completion scheduled for September 2032.
Together, these connections will position JGE as a meeting point for the Red Line, Gold Line and Etihad Rail.
Primary off-plan villa prices rose in almost every month of the year, and the pace picked up once trains started running. Between June, when Etihad Rail passenger services launched, and September, when the JGE station opened, the median primary asking price rose 11 per cent.
Asking prices for ready villas rose at a more modest 2.5 per cent over the year.
Total views of off-plan listings in JGE rose 39 per cent in September as news of the opening of Dubai Al Yalayis Station emerged.
Outside the usual January peak, the two biggest monthly jumps in secondary off-plan views came in April (+26 per cent, when the Gold Line was approved) and September (+36 per cent). The April rise came even though fewer secondary listings were live.
Off-plan supply in JGE has shifted towards resale, with average daily secondary off-plan listings increasing by 21 per cent. Resale properties now account for 70 per cent of off-plan supply, up from 56 per cent a year earlier.
Overall, off-plan supply recovered about 30 per cent from April, while September had the most off-plan listings live of the past year.
Ready stock grew too. Ready resale apartment listings more than doubled, while the median asking price held at about Dh2.3 million. Total sale supply in JGE rose about 12 per cent.
The median asking rent for villas in JGE rose from Dh370,000 to Dh850,000 a year. The sharpest jump came in July, right after Etihad Rail passenger services launched, when the median rose from Dh499,000 to Dh725,000.
Neighbouring Gold Line stops also saw a lift. In Dubai Production City (IMPZ), average ready resale apartment prices rose 23 per cent, from Dh701,000 to Dh860,000, including a 10 per cent rise in April when the Gold Line was approved. Prices held up even as listings grew 48 per cent. IMPZ rental apartment listings nearly tripled, and median rents still rose by 10 per cent.
In Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), rental supply surged from April, with apartment listings nearly doubling and villa listings rising by 87 per cent, while apartment rents remained broadly steady, moving from Dh76,000 to Dh70,000. Although these changes may reflect a combination of market factors, they coincided with the announcement and subsequent developments surrounding the Dubai Metro Gold Line, providing relevant context for the area's evolving property market.
Elsewhere, villa rents in Dubai Sports City rose 23 per cent, from Dh330,000 to Dh405,000. In Motor City, ready resale apartment prices rose 14 per cent, from Dh1.4 million to Dh1.6 million, climbing every month since January.
“Jumeirah Golf Estates has always offered space, greenery and golf,” says Fibha Ahmed, Vice President of Property Sales at Bayut. “What it now adds is connectivity.
Our data shows buyers and developers reacting to each milestone, from the Gold Line announcement in April to the station opening in September. New villa launches are being priced with the community’s new links in mind, and demand for rental villas has risen sharply.Fibha Ahmed, Vice President of Property Sales at Bayut
“The ripple effect is just as notable along the Gold Line corridor," she added. "Areas such as Dubai Production City are absorbing large amounts of new supply without prices falling, a sign that buyers are looking ahead to 2032.”
With Etihad Rail now running from JGE and the Gold Line under way, it is expected for connectivity to remain a key driver of demand in south-west Dubai. The growing share of resale off-plan stock suggests some early investors are now taking profits, which may widen choice for buyers in the months ahead.
In association with Bayut