Connectivity boost drives demand at Jumeirah Golf Estates

In the rental market, the median annual asking rent for villas reached Dh850,000 in September 2026, while median rental rates stood at Dh193.6 per sq. ft, remaining broadly stable year-on-year.

Analysis of 12 months of Bayut listings data shows that the median asking price for new off-plan villas reached Dh10.3 million in September this year. On a price-per-square-foot basis, asking prices stood at Dh2,987 per sq. ft, representing an 11.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE) is strengthening its position as one of Dubai’s well-connected residential communities, with the area’s transport infrastructure developments coinciding with continued activity in its property market.

Together, these connections will position JGE as a meeting point for the Red Line, Gold Line and Etihad Rail.

The community is also set to become an interchange on the planned Dubai Metro Gold Line. Approved this April, the Dh34-billion project will span 42 kilometres, with completion scheduled for September 2032.

Dubai Al Yalayis Station opened on September 30 near Jumeirah Golf Estates, connecting the area to the UAE’s national passenger rail network. A pedestrian bridge links the station to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line.

These market trends coincide with significant developments in the area's transport connectivity. Etihad Rail's Dubai Al Yalayis Station commenced passenger operations this September, while the planned Dubai Metro Gold Line interchange is expected to further strengthen Jumeirah Golf Estates' connections across the city.

Developers price in the connectivity premium

Primary off-plan villa prices rose in almost every month of the year, and the pace picked up once trains started running. Between June, when Etihad Rail passenger services launched, and September, when the JGE station opened, the median primary asking price rose 11 per cent.

Asking prices for ready villas rose at a more modest 2.5 per cent over the year.

Buyer interest spikes with each milestone

Total views of off-plan listings in JGE rose 39 per cent in September as news of the opening of Dubai Al Yalayis Station emerged.

Outside the usual January peak, the two biggest monthly jumps in secondary off-plan views came in April (+26 per cent, when the Gold Line was approved) and September (+36 per cent). The April rise came even though fewer secondary listings were live.

Earlier investors return to the market

Off-plan supply in JGE has shifted towards resale, with average daily secondary off-plan listings increasing by 21 per cent. Resale properties now account for 70 per cent of off-plan supply, up from 56 per cent a year earlier.

Overall, off-plan supply recovered about 30 per cent from April, while September had the most off-plan listings live of the past year.

Ready stock grew too. Ready resale apartment listings more than doubled, while the median asking price held at about Dh2.3 million. Total sale supply in JGE rose about 12 per cent.

Villa rents more than double

The median asking rent for villas in JGE rose from Dh370,000 to Dh850,000 a year. The sharpest jump came in July, right after Etihad Rail passenger services launched, when the median rose from Dh499,000 to Dh725,000.

The effect felt along the Gold Line