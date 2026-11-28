The phone opens to a 7.7-inch screen in a wider format than most foldables, a shape Bian likened to a passport. "When you open it, it's like passport size, and that is totally different from the foldable smartphones we had before," he said.

Huawei based the screen on the proportions of A4 paper, which stay the same however many times the sheet is folded. The book-like inner display has a 1.41:1 aspect ratio, which the company says gives 50 per cent more viewing area for 16:9 video and 135 per cent more for 4:3 content than a standard smartphone. Photos and apps look identical on the inner and outer screens, with no black bars. The outer screen is brighter than the inner one, because Huawei found users spend more than 90 per cent of their outdoor time on it.