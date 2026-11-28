Huawei Pura X Max foldable set for UAE pre-orders starting December 23
Huawei will open UAE pre-orders for its Pura X Max foldable, which it calls the world's first large wide foldable, on December 23, after a global launch in Turkey on December 10.
Marty Bian, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa, told Gulf News the regional launch is confirmed for this year. "I'm pretty sure that we're going to launch the Pura X Max this year within our region," he said. "This is one thing we can confirm."
A screen shaped like a sheet of paper
The phone opens to a 7.7-inch screen in a wider format than most foldables, a shape Bian likened to a passport. "When you open it, it's like passport size, and that is totally different from the foldable smartphones we had before," he said.
Huawei based the screen on the proportions of A4 paper, which stay the same however many times the sheet is folded. The book-like inner display has a 1.41:1 aspect ratio, which the company says gives 50 per cent more viewing area for 16:9 video and 135 per cent more for 4:3 content than a standard smartphone. Photos and apps look identical on the inner and outer screens, with no black bars. The outer screen is brighter than the inner one, because Huawei found users spend more than 90 per cent of their outdoor time on it.
Camera
The 50MP main camera has an adjustable aperture from f/1.4 to f/4.0. It opens wide for portraits and night shots, and narrows to keep everyone sharp in group photos. Huawei has been developing variable apertures since 2022. It redesigned the blades into an 18-sided opening, so the sun appears round and night lights shine as starbursts.
The 50MP f/2.2 telephoto offers 3.5x optical zoom and 7x optical-quality zoom, and shoots close-ups from about 6cm away. It uses a folded periscope design, with light bouncing three times inside a prism, which Huawei says leaves room for a larger sensor than rival non-folding phones. Huawei says it produces clean 10x shots at dusk. A 12.5MP ultra-wide camera completes the rear set, and both screens have 8MP selfie cameras.
The phone also has True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, a multispectral sensor that Huawei says improves colour reproduction by 43 per cent and light intake by 50 per cent over the previous generation. It is tuned for natural skin tones and filters out the infrared light that can distort colours at sunset. Bian called accurate colour the most important thing. "With these cameras, you can catch the real colour in your eyes," he said.
Slim and tough
The Pura X Max is 5.2mm thick when open and weighs 229 grams, helped by a carbon-fibre layer under the screen. Huawei says the layer is 43 per cent lighter and 81 per cent stronger than the titanium alloy used in earlier designs. A three-layer inner-screen structure gives 50 per cent greater impact resistance and 20 per cent greater squeeze resistance than the Mate X7, the company says. The outer screen and camera cover use Huawei's tougher glass, which it says has 20 times the drop resistance of ordinary glass.
The hinge uses high-strength steel rated at 2,350 MPa and is 33 per cent more impact resistant than before, Huawei says. In China, the phone is rated IP58 and IP59 for dust and water.
Bian said each phone is tested for at least 400,000 folds. "I talked to the R&D team. They will fold it at least 400,000 times to ensure that, even after that, it can be well used," he said. Design matters too. "It's not only a product; it's also a fashionable product," he said.
Price
UAE pricing is still under discussion. Bian pointed to the iPhone Duo, which went on sale in the UAE on October 23 from Dh8,499. "I'm pretty sure our price will be very competitive compared with the iPhone Duo," he said. "We have better products, and we are confident of that. But we have an even better price on top of that."