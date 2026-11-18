But resolution is only part of the story. The Pro also pairs Front and Rear True-to-Colour Cameras with dual front and rear 1.5 MP multispectral sensors. These sensors measure ambient light to support scene-specific colour calibration, helping the camera account for the changing tones of midday sunlight, sunset and mixed indoor illumination.

That emphasis addresses a familiar frustration: photographs that look bright and punchy but lose the colours and atmosphere of the original scene. Huawei’s approach prioritises faithful skin tones and more consistent colour across front and rear photography—a useful direction for anyone switching between portraits, selfies and scenery.

The standard nova 16s takes a different route, combining a 50MP Ultra Portrait Camera with a True-to-Colour Camera set-up. It keeps portrait photography central to the series, while the Pro offers the more ambitious imaging package.

A distinctive design, with a practical consideration

Huawei’s Chase the Waves design draws on coastal textures and soft sky tones, giving the series a recognisable visual identity. On the nova 16s Pro, a frosted glass back adds a velvety finish that complements the wave-inspired styling.

The Pro measures 7.1 mm thick and weighs 218g. The slim profile is appealing, although the weight is worth considering for buyers who favour a particularly light handset. This is a design that balances a slender body with substantial hardware, including its large battery.

Editing built around everyday sharing

The series also includes AI editing tools intended to simplify the journey from capture to finished image. For users creating content on the move, the attraction is straightforward: fewer steps between taking a photograph, refining it and sharing it.

The usefulness of these tools ultimately depends on the image and the adjustment required, but their inclusion supports the nova’s broader focus on accessible mobile creativity.

Battery capacity that deserves attention

Alongside the cameras, the nova 16s Pro’s 7,000 mAh battery is one of its most noteworthy specifications. Photography, editing and frequent social posting can place considerable demands on a phone, making battery capacity especially relevant to its intended audience.

The accompanying 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo adds fast charging to the package. Actual endurance and charging times require testing, but the combination gives the Pro a promising foundation for busy days and travel.

Durability receives attention, too. The phone features an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy mid-frame and Kunlun Glass with a nanocrystal coating. Huawei claims ten times better drop resistance, although that figure should be understood within the company’s stated testing conditions.

The verdict

The nova 16s Pro’s appeal goes beyond its 200MP headline. Its more interesting proposition is the combination of colour-focused photography, a large battery and fast charging in a slim, distinctive design.

On its specifications, it earns a place on the shortlist for creators who prioritise portraits, everyday photography and convenient editing. A final Editor’s Choice award would depend on hands-on camera results, battery testing and value at its UAE price, but the ingredients for a persuasive contender are clearly present.