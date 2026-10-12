Halloween watch: The Haunting of Hill House remains Netflix’s most beautiful, saddest horror series, years on

Even as the family battles the literal horrors of Hill House, the series never lets you forget the human ones: the fractures, regrets and betrayals that haunt the Crains as surely as any ghost. In the end, the monster they most need to face is the guilt each of them has carried out of it. They have to forgive themselves for being selfish, for not listening when their sister needed them most, and, in Hugh’s case, for staying silent about the truth when it might have spared his children years of pain.