Barbara Palvin’s postpartum Victoria’s Secret return sparks Cole Sprouse twin mix-up: ‘People still don’t know…’

If fans were confused, Dylan wasn’t. He has made a habit of being Palvin’s loudest supporter at the show. At the 2024 event, he held up cardboard cutouts of their French bulldog, Piggy Cow, and their cat, Klaus Von Sprouse. In 2025, he revealed that Palvin had broken her foot four weeks before walking the runway. She had also undergone surgery for endometriosis that summer.