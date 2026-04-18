The former Disney actor held and pinned suspect down before authorities reached scene
Dubai: Dylan Sprouse reportedly detained a trespasser outside his Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of April 17, holding the individual at gunpoint before tackling and restraining him until police arrived.
According to multiple reports confirmed by law enforcement, the incident unfolded shortly after midnight on April 17 at Sprouse’s residence in the Hollywood Hills. The 33-year-old actor reportedly encountered an unidentified man on his property and reacted swiftly, holding the individual at gunpoint before physically subduing him.
Meanwhile, his wife, model Barbara Palvin, called emergency services around 12:30 a.m., alerting police to a possible break-in attempt.
By the time officers reached the scene, the suspect had already been detained. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an arrest was made, reports suggest the case is being treated as trespassing rather than a full burglary.
Footage circulating online appears to show the aftermath: the man in handcuffs outside the property, with police securing the area. No injuries were reported, but sources close to the situation described the couple as shaken, and shared that this is reportedly not the first time their home has been targeted.
Authorities have yet to release further details about the suspect or potential motives, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Beyond the headlines, Dylan Sprouse has quietly carved out a post-Disney career that’s a lot more indie. Most recently, Dylan Sprouse appeared in the 2025 film Under Fire, where he starred alongside Mason Gooding
For many, though, he’ll always be tied to his early days on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, where he and twin brother Cole Sprouse became household names.
Off-screen, he’s also been increasingly vocal about causes close to home, particularly raising awareness around endometriosis, which his wife Barbara Palvin has dealt with privately. At last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, he used the spotlight in a different way, handing out yellow ribbon pins on the red carpet to spark conversations about a condition that affects millions of women globally