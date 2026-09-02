Disney child star Dylan Sprouse compares growing up on set to child labour: ‘Some kids worked in coal mines'

Once Indelicato joined the conversation, he offered a blunt assessment of his own: "We're survivors, literally." Sprouse went on to describe the "workaholic attitude" he developed acting steadily between the ages of 8 and 17, comparing the routine to an actual job: "It's a full office job. I've described this to people a lot before. When you're working on television, it's a day job. You go in, you clock in, you clock out, you have a cubicle, you work obviously, it's, you know, you're on a stage and it's different, but it's the same hours."