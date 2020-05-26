Source says the couple broke up before the pandemic hit

American actors and ‘Riverdale’ sweethearts Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have ended their nearly three-year relationship.

According to a source, the 27-year-old Disney star Sprouse and the ‘Hustlers’ actor Reinhart — who play Jughead and Betty on ‘Riverdale’, affectionately known by the couple name ‘Bughead’ by fans — began dating in 2017, the same year the show premiered.

But the couple has been hit by numerous break-up rumours over the past year, which they have strongly denied. Now as per a source, “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.”

The break-up confirmation comes after ‘Riverdale’ actor Skeet Ulrich’s girlfriend hinted that the co-stars weren’t together.

Ulrich, who stars as Sprouse’s on-screen father on the show, answered questions on Instagram Live with girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin. Someone asked the 50-year-old actor: “Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?”

To which Irwin replied, “I think they were a very cute couple,” then she added, “They were a very cute couple,” emphasising the word “were.”

“They’re both beautiful people,” she said.

In July 2019, following reports of a split, Reinhart said on Twitter, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my [expletive].”