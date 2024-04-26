1 of 9
Wondering what to watch this weekend at the UAE cinemas or on your OTT platforms? We have done the leg-work as we bring together our top recommendations for the weekend. From Zendaya's phenomenal romantic drama 'Challengers' to Dev Patel's stellar directorial debut 'Monkey Man', it's no slim pickings ...
Civil War (UAE cinemas): Alex Garland's dystopian thriller "Civil War" presents a chilling portrait of a divided America torn apart by conflict and skillfully capturing the horrors of war without delving into current politics. Set in a future where Texas and California ally against the federal government, the film follows three journalists Lee (Kirsten Dunst), Joel (Wagner Moura) and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson), and an aspiring war photographer, Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), on their way to cover a piece about the president, navigating the chaos. Garland's direction immerses viewers in a war-torn landscape, blending beauty with horror. The film's suspenseful narrative keeps audiences engaged, showcasing the journalists as unsentimental heroes. Despite its cold portrayal of war's brutality, "Civil War" prompts reflection on the nature of conflict and the role of the media. With stunning visuals and intense sequences, it offers a thought-provoking exploration of a fractured society.
Pavi Caretaker (UAE cinemas): Disgraced Malayali actor and producer Dileep spearheads this Malayalam comedy. In this movie, directed by Vineeth Kumar, Dileep plays a watchman in charge of a building’s security. His life isn’t eventful or exciting, but a new entrant into the building under his watch changes that equation dramatically. Dileep seems to be back in the zone of making family entertainers with this one. Expect a generous helping of humour, physical comedy, and drama.
Monkey Man (UAE cinemas): Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel makes a cracking directorial debut with his bloody revenge thriller ‘Monkey Man’ and emerges as a formidable action hero. Set in the fictional city of Yatana, India, where opulence and depravity intertwine, the film delves into the depths of societal decay, where the marginalized are treated as subhuman. Patel's character, known only as Kid or Bobby, navigates this seedy underworld with the agility of a predator, his every move echoing the legend of Hanuman, the monkey-faced figure. As Kid fights his way through the ranks of an underground bare-fist fighting circuit, Patel masterfully weaves in themes of casteism and class divide, reflecting the harsh realities of contemporary India. With each blow, Kid confronts not just his adversaries but the oppressive forces that seek to keep him and his kind chained to the lowest rungs of society. ‘Monkey Man’ is more than a revenge tale; it's a visceral exploration of humanity's capacity for both cruelty and resilience, propelled by Patel's electrifying performance and his directorial vision.
Challengers (UAE cinemas): If you are in the mood for a heartfelt screwball comedy with a good serving of drama set against the world of tennis, then director Luca Guadagnino’s engaging film ‘Challengers’ will score high. Actress Zendaya plays Tashi, a tennis superstar-turned-coach. Her husband, Art (portrayed by Mike Faist), struggles with a losing streak that threatens not only his career but also his marriage. Desperate to regain his confidence, Art reluctantly agrees to compete on the ATP Challenger Tour, where he encounters his former best friend and Tashi's ex, Patrick, portrayed with charismatic charm by O'Connor. As the tangled web of their relationships unfolds, you will find a captivating narrative filled with flashbacks and flash-forwards, revealing the complexities of love, friendship, and ambition. ‘Challenger’ isn't just about tennis; it's a story about life's victories and losses, its triumphs and heartaches. With its sharp dialogue, compelling performances, and Guadagnino's unmistakable style, this film serves up an ace with this one.
Do Aur Do Pyaar (UAE cinemas): Marriage is a minefield and infidelity is a trickier terrain, but accomplished actors Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi along with Illeana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy do a neat job of navigating those grey spaces. Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta makes an assured feature film debut with this star-led relationship drama. Balan and Gandhi play a married couple who are bored by their monotonous marital lives and are carrying out affairs with Ramamurthy and D’Cruz. Modern-day relationships and marriages are dissected with great honesty. It’s the talented raft of actors who make this engaging film work. The couples have incredible chemistry and spark. While some of the twists towards the end might seem like a bit of a stretch, you can put a ring on this highly entertaining film on four individuals in their mid-thirties discovering love, loss, and more.
Aadujeevitham (UAE cinemas): Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers a visceral portrayal of Najeeb’s harrowing journey from hope to despair in director Blessy’s visually stunning and visceral survival drama ‘Aadujeevitham’. This Malayalam-language feature captures the spirit of resilience amidst desolation. Najeeb and his friend Hakim (an on-point actor KR Gokul) navigate the harsh realities of landing a soul-destroying job in the Middle East. Reduced to mere commodities, they are thrust into a life of servitude, herded like livestock into the unforgiving desert landscape. Through haunting visuals and raw authenticity, "Aadujeevitham" serves as a powerful indictment of the pervasive culture of bondage and captivity. Prithviraj's portrayal of Najeeb's descent into isolation and despair is both captivating and heartbreaking, reminding viewers of the loss of humanity in the face of dehumanizing cruelty.
Ruslaan (UAE cinemas): Aayush Sharma is better known as Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, but the actor refuses to be pigeonholed into that slot. Enter this mildly entertaining Hindi-language spy thriller, where Aayush Sharma is seen in an action hero avatar. Be warned, it’s your run-of-the-mill, formulaic action film, but there’s enough clap-worthy dialogues to keep you invested.
Dil Dosti Dilemma (Amazon Prime Video): A precocious and angsty Indian teenager, who dreams of going to Canada, is sent to her grandmother’s conservative home for some grounding in life. Based on Andaleeb Wajid’s 2016 book Asmara’s Summer, actress Anushka Sen plays the charming and witty title role. Devoid of violence and gore, this Hindi-language series is brilliant if you are in the mood for a coming-of-age series that’s simply feel good.
