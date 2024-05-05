Edgar's notable achievements include winning a Tony Award for Best Play in 1964 for his Broadway debut, "The Subject Was Roses". He also contributed to several other Broadway productions, such as "Godspell", "The Only Game in Town", "Look to the Lilies", "The Magic Show", "American Buffalo", "Lennon", and the 1974 Broadway revival of "Gypsy".

"The Subject Was Roses", his first Broadway production, opened in 1964, ran for two years, and received both a Pulitzer Prize and the Tony for Best Play. Invited by future Hill Street Blues actor Charles Haid to a performance of "Godspell" at the New York experimental theater club La MaMa in March 1971, Lansbury and his frequent producing partner Joseph Beruh took the musical to the off-Broadway Cherry Lane Theatre in 1971 and then to Broadway in 1976. In 2007, he was honored with the John Houseman Award from The Acting Company for his dedication to the development of classical actors and a national audience for the theater.