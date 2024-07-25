“Jamie Lee Curtis is a supernova born from the union of two stars — an icon whose fearless approach to her craft and dauntless dedication to driving culture forward define excellence in our modern day,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, about her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. “AFI is privileged to honour her at AFI Commencement, where the next generation of storytellers will draw inspiration from her remarkable journey.”

Curtis is a seasoned actor with an impressive number of credits. She is well-known for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, but she also appeared in films such as True Lies, Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, Knives Out, Freaky Friday, My Girl, You Again, Blue Steel, Christmas with the Kranks, and The Tailor of Panama. She won an Oscar and SAG Award for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis was honoured with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2021.