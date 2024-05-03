Actor Emily Blunt has shared insights into her marriage with actor-director John Krasinski, emphasising the importance of staying “connected” despite their demanding careers.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie ‘The Fall Guy,’ Blunt highlighted the necessity for regular communication and quality time to nurture their nearly 14-year marriage, People magazine reported.

The couple exchanged vows on July 10, 2010, at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy.

Acknowledging the challenges of balancing their busy shooting schedules, Blunt emphasised the significance of checking in with each other and prioritising their relationship.

She affirmed that despite their celebrity status, they face similar obstacles as any other couple.

Blunt and Krasinski’s relationship blossomed after meeting through a mutual friend in 2008, leading to their engagement in August 2009.

The couple shares two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.

Drawing from her husband’s experiences as a director, Blunt found inspiration for her role as director Jody Moreno in ‘The Fall Guy.’

Reflecting on her character’s complexities, Blunt appreciated portraying a multifaceted director navigating the pressures of filmmaking, People magazine reported.

Starring alongside Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy,’ Blunt’s character Moreno reunites with former flame Colt Seavers, played by Gosling, to tackle the challenges of filming a blockbuster sci-fi Western.