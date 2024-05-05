Adapted from a British game show, 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' was originally hosted by Regis Philbin and quickly became a cultural phenomenon upon its debut on ABC. It drew massive ratings, reaching a peak of 35.9 million viewers for an episode in May 2000, and aired as many as five nights a week during its initial run.

Meanwhile, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', inspired by 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire', will also return for its 16th season this year. Big B has already begun filming for the show, as confirmed in his blog post, where he shared photos from the set and described the rigorous schedule, including working from 9 to 5 without a traditional break, and having lunch in his car.