Los Angeles: The iconic game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' is set to return with a new season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC network has greenlit the new season, scheduled to begin airing on July 10.
Jimmy Kimmel will return his role as the host as the series marks its 25th anniversary. The show will feature pairs of celebrities competing to win up to $1 million for charities of their choice.
Adapted from a British game show, 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' was originally hosted by Regis Philbin and quickly became a cultural phenomenon upon its debut on ABC. It drew massive ratings, reaching a peak of 35.9 million viewers for an episode in May 2000, and aired as many as five nights a week during its initial run.
Meanwhile, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', inspired by 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire', will also return for its 16th season this year. Big B has already begun filming for the show, as confirmed in his blog post, where he shared photos from the set and described the rigorous schedule, including working from 9 to 5 without a traditional break, and having lunch in his car.
Sony TV also announced the show's comeback on social media with a promotional video, citing popular demand.