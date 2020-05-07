1 of 10
Celebrity friendships are the cutest thing ever. Here is our pick of the top BFFs from Bollywood. Two of the most gorgeous Bollywood divas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt strike a great bond and they are best of friends. The ladies are often seen together partying and are very much inseparable. Both of the stars are active on social media and enjoy their time together on chat shows sharing a great relationship.
Image Credit: Social Media
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's friendship is the most sought after one in Bollywood. The two share a great bond and constantly motivate each other on work goals. Their power-pack performance in Gunday was much appreciated by viewers. They share a cool relationship on social media as well each pulling the others leg.
Image Credit: social media
Sisters Kareena and Karisma have been BFFs with Malaika and Amrita forever. They always find ways to stay in touch with each other by bringing in their birthdays together, refreshing wellness vacations and always stay connected through social gatherings. Even during the lock down they stay in touch with each others via video calls , playing games online etc. The girly gang has managed to keep each other motivated through all the ups and downs of life.
Image Credit: Insta/therealkareenakapoor
Sonam Kapoor has found her Bollywood bestie in the Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez They have been friends for over 10 years . They are style icons and are always there to support each other whenever needed. They are seen support each other on their film premiers.
Image Credit: Social Media
Rani Mukerji and Sabyasachi Mukherjee share a really close bond. The designer was one of the few guests invited to Rani’s wedding with Aditya Chopra and he also designed her bridal outfit. Rani who rarely makes public appearances has made exceptions when it comes to her designer friends shows and events.
Image Credit: social media
After working together on the animated film Home, Rihanna and Big Bang Theory's Jim Parson became and stayed friends. Parsons even spoke about their friendship during an appearance on The Talk in 2015.
Image Credit: social media
The angriest man in tennis John McEnroe has a field day at the beach with his buddies Novak Djokovic and Richard Branson. The three some share a love of sports and the great outdoors, and hit it off whenever they are together.
Image Credit: social media
The queen of Rom-com Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are another pair of besties. The two have had a playful friendship for years.
Image Credit: social media
Despite one being from politics and the other from entertainment, Yale graduates Meryl Streep and Hilary Clinton celebrate a great bonding over women's issues and arts.
Image Credit: social media
Bear Grylls star of "Man vs. Wild" and Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal are wilderness rookie BFF’s. They both enjoy stepping out of their comfort zone and enjoy thrilling adventures of a life time.
Image Credit: