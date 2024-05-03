1 of 10
The weekend is upon us and it's time to chill at the cinemas or catch up on a new show. Here's our top picks for the week ahead. With this list in hand, there's little standing between you and being immersed in a world of wondrous tales.
The Fall Guy (UAE cinemas): Ryan Gosling takes one for the unsung heroes of Hollywood – the stuntmen who put their lives in danger so that the hero can shine in any film. Described as an adorable action-led ode to stuntmen, the ones who live in the shadows are celebrated in this movie. And who better than director David Leitch, who was a stuntman before becoming a filmmaker, to helm the project? Gosling is joined by actress Emily Blunt in this action comedy. In case you are wondering, the term “fall guy” in the stunt world refers to that guy that takes the hits. It’s the guy that steps in and takes the fall off the horse, off the bike, down the stairs, etc.
Aavesham (UAE cinemas): When it comes to being a gangster with a swag, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil -- known as Fafa to his beloved fans – aces it on that front in ‘Aavesham’. He plays the lovable and flamboyant gangster Ranga who grows attached to three college students and goes out of his way to accommodate them. He may kill and maim people for a living, but he’s surprisingly kind and forgiving towards his young wards. But things go awry when the student trio realizes that hanging out with gangsters and their inner circle is likely to cost them heavily. Watch this Malayalam-language feature if you are in the mood for a whacky movie filled with ruffians with a heart. Even though they glorify the thug life and violence, it’s a pleasure to watch Fahadh Faazil kill it on the big screen. His biggest weapons – apart from swords and knives on his person – is his attitude-fueled personality. The new kids on the block Mithun Jai Shankar (Bibin), Pranav Raj (Aju) and Roshan Shahnavaz (Shanthan) grow on you,. Director Jithu Madhavan has done a neat job of putting together a highly engaging comedy filled with flashy characters.
Heeramandi (Netflix): Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves a grand spectacle and there’s plenty of that in his women-led Heramandi. Set in 1900s Pre-Independence India, this eight-episode series take you into the world of courtesans and their fading significance. Manisha Koirala plays the fierce and ruthless Mallikajaan, a matriarch who will got to any lengths to be in power over her coterie. But Farida, played assuredly by Sonakshi Sinha, vows to destroy her because she has old scores to settle. While the series is like a poetry in motion with the grand sets, opulent clothes, and jewelry, be warned the luscious series is bloated and isn’t easy to finish in one go. But the lush ladies, the handsome men, and the web of lies/deceit make it watchable.
Shaitaan (Netflix): What happens when the eldest daughter in your family falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger? Starring a raft of accomplished actors such as Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, this supernatural thriller chronicles who a family’s life is disrupted and unraveled when malevolent forces take over their lives.
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (UAE cinemas): This American fantasy spectacle spells the triumphant return to the Monsterverse. Directed by Adam Wingard and penned by a formidable trio of writers including Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater, this installment seamlessly weaves together heart-pounding action and a compelling narrative. Led by a talented ensemble cast featuring Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle reprising their roles, alongside Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House, the film will transport you to a spectacular, bloody world. It’s the epic clash between Gozilla and Kong.
The Broken News: Season 2 (Zee5Middle East): There’s a lot to enjoy in this cracking newsroom drama led by formidable talents like Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Bendre and Ahlawat play editors-in-chief of two warring broadcast news channels Awaaz Bharati News and Josh 24/7. Apart from some brilliant acting, the series takes a searing look at newsroom and journalists who are struggling to stay relevant and get stories at a breakneck speed. Should facts trump sensationalism is also explored in great depth. The second season is out now.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (UAE cinemas): The newest Ghostbusters flick isn't just for the die-hard fans. Actor Paul Rudd steps into the role of a sort-of stepdad to Carrie Coon's Ghostbusters crew, racing around town with Egon Spengler's grandkids to catch some massive ghost wreaking havoc. The city loves them, but they still get some flak from the mayor, played by William Atherton from the original film. Mckenna Grace shines as Phoebe, a teenager itching to join the family business but getting held back until she's older. There's a fun mix of old and new, with Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz running a magic shop and some modern twists like a ghost romance. Plus, there's a whole lot of paranormal trouble stirred up by a cursed artifact, bringing in a mythical threat with a Game of Thrones vibe.
Malayalee From India (UAE cinemas): Starring Nivin Pauly as a thirty-something man with no particular ambitions, this political thriller taps into the actor’s comic side. He plays the quintessential underdog waiting for his big break in life, but that remains elusive. Like most Malayalam film, this movie is set against the middle-class family milieu and shows it in the most realistic manner. The movie also sees Pauly re-unite with his ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ co-star Dhyan Sreenivasan. Watch this if you are in the mood for a comedy that celebrates underdogs.
Nadikar (UAE cinemas): In this zany drama, there’s Malayalam heartthrob Tovino Thomas who plays a splashy superstar who’s lost his sheen and mojo. He’s desperate for a blockbuster and the comedy dwells on his attempts to grab back that charisma and bankability. Also watch out for Soubin Shabir, on call to bring back Thomas’ aura, and Bhavana who plays a fierce journalist. Recently, in ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, we saw actor Nivin Pauly killing it as this mercurial superstar down on his luck and enjoyed it tremendously. The trailer of ‘Nadikar’ also suggests that this is going to be a fun, engaging ride. What’s not to love about stars who live in a fish bowl disconnected from reality?
