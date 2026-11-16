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Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 set to break records with global debuts and expanded features

ADIBS 2026 to showcase record exhibitors and global debuts in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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Organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Life on and Beyond the Water”, the show brings together companies from boat manufacturing, fishing equipment and marine sports.
Organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Life on and Beyond the Water”, the show brings together companies from boat manufacturing, fishing equipment and marine sports.
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Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) is set to be its largest yet. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the show opens on 19 November and runs until 22 November.

Organised by ADNEC Group under the theme “Life on and Beyond the Water”, the show brings together companies from boat manufacturing, fishing equipment and marine sports.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the edition had achieved record results across all key indicators.

“The Show reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy to support the development of national industries in the boat manufacturing sector,” he said, adding that it promotes locally made products and opens new markets for UAE companies.

Record numbers

This year’s edition features 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries, a rise of 13% on 2025, with 529 of them taking part for the first time.

The exhibition space has grown by the same percentage to more than 96,000 square metres.

UAE participation is up 31% to 435 companies and brands, while the Gulf contingent has more than tripled, up 216% to 355 exhibitors and brands. Boat manufacturers are up 33%, and 168 boats will be on display in the ADNEC Marina, 29% more than last year.

New products and new zones

Luxury yachts, houseboats, fishing and leisure boats and marine sports equipment will make their global debuts at the show. Timed for the start of the Gulf marine season, ADIBS also expands beyond boats this year.

New additions include The Boaters Market, the Lifestyle & Wellness Zone and the Outdoor Living Zone, alongside the Innovation Zone, the Fishing Zone and the Knowledge Box, where experts teach the basics of boating.

The Charter Show, introduced in 2025, returns as the region’s only dedicated superyacht and charter show. The Waterfront Lounge offers a setting for business meetings. Visitors can watch live demonstrations and sea trials, and the Navigation Hub offers on-water activities.

Family programme for the Year of Family

With the UAE marking 2026 as the Year of Family, the show expands its family programme with a new Treasure Hunt and a larger Kids Zone.

ADIBS 2026 is supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime and The Captain’s Club. Tickets are available through the show’s website.

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