Young Adam receives an English-language copy of Sheikh Mohammed’s Flashes of Thought
Dubai: It was a day dedicated to luxury yachts and maritime innovation, but one of the most memorable moments of the visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to the Dubai International Boat Show on Friday had little to do with either.
Instead, it was his encounter with a young boy named Adam that captured hearts on social media.
A video circulating widely online shows Adam eagerly making his way towards Sheikh Mohammed, shaking hands with the Dubai Ruler before posing for a photograph with him.
The young boy also recreated Sheikh Mohammed’s signature three-finger salute, a gesture introduced in 2013 that stands for winning, victory and love.
The encounter became even more special when Adam received a gift from Sheikh Mohammed, an English-language copy of his book, Flashes of Thought.
First published in 2013, the book offers personal reflections on life, leadership, ambition, creativity and success, inspired by an interactive dialogue during the Government Summit held in Dubai that year.
Sheikh Mohammed visited the 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show at Dubai Harbour on Friday, November 27.
Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre, the five-day exhibition runs until November 29, bringing together more than 300 companies and brands from over 25 countries, with more than 100 yachts and watercraft on display.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed toured the stands of several international yacht builders and marine equipment manufacturers, as well as the Italian Pavilion and the Dubai International Marine Club’s stand.
He reviewed the latest developments in yacht design, marine engineering and manufacturing, and met representatives of UAE and international companies operating in the maritime sector.
This year’s exhibition features national pavilions from China, Italy and the United States, alongside new participation from South Korea and Slovenia. It has attracted more than 50 new companies and brands, including over 20 first-time exhibitors.
Several UAE-manufactured yachts are also making their global and regional debuts at the exhibition, highlighting the country’s growing capabilities in yacht design, engineering and manufacturing.