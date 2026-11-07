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Dubai diners get surprise visit from Sheikh Mohammed at Cherry House

Sheikh Mohammed's appearance turns an ordinary outing into a memorable occasion

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohammed spent some time at the venue, where he posed for photographs with children, giving families an opportunity to capture a memorable moment with the Dubai Ruler.
Sheikh Mohammed spent some time at the venue, where he posed for photographs with children, giving families an opportunity to capture a memorable moment with the Dubai Ruler.
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Dubai: Diners at Cherry House in Dubai were treated to an unexpected encounter when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the popular dining venue.

Sheikh Mohammed spent some time at the venue, where he posed for photographs with children, giving families an opportunity to capture a memorable moment with the Dubai Ruler.

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The surprise appearance turned an ordinary outing into a special occasion for diners, who had not expected to encounter Sheikh Mohammed during their visit.

Located in Dubai's Al Safa neighbourhood, Cherry House is a homegrown café and dining concept that brings together a coffee roastery, bakery, espresso bar and restaurant.

Sheikh Mohammed had previously visited Cherry House in May 2026, when the venue shared photographs of his appearance on social media.

Sheikh Mohammed is known for his close connection with the people of Dubai and is frequently seen interacting with residents and visitors in public places, including restaurants, shopping centres and other popular destinations.

His informal appearances and willingness to engage with people and pose for photographs have become a familiar sight across the emirate, thanks to his approachable leadership style and close ties with the community.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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