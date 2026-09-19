Dubai Ruler seen walking through the mall accompanied by several officials on Saturday
Dubai: Shoppers and visitors at Dubai Mall were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the shopping centre accompanied by several officials.
Sheikh Mohammed was seen walking through the mall and observing activity across the retail destination. Videos of the visit circulated on social media, showing Sheikh Mohammed moving through the mall alongside officials.
The appearance follows a number of similar public visits by Sheikh Mohammed to shopping centres and other destinations in Dubai. In April, he made an unannounced visit to Dubai Mall, where he toured the mall with senior officials and walked through the newly opened Primark store.
Such visits are part of a longstanding pattern of visits to projects, public facilities, commercial destinations and community spaces across Dubai, where Sheikh Mohammed has regularly inspected developments and followed the operation of services firsthand.