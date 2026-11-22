Romeo Marine will unveil its Romeo 55 yacht for the first time globally, while Gulf Craft will launch the Family and Offshore models from its SilverCat 47 series.

The exhibition will run from November 25 to 29 at Dubai Harbour, bringing together yacht builders, marine equipment makers, investors and industry professionals. The event aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading destination for yachting, yacht manufacturing and maritime investment.

Dubai: The 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show will feature more than 100 yachts and watercraft, including new models making their global and regional debuts, as over 300 companies and brands from 25 countries gather in Dubai.

It will follow the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on November 21 and 22 and the Gulf Superyacht Summit on November 24 and 25, adding to a busy schedule of maritime events in Dubai and supporting the emirate's ambitions to attract further investment into the sector.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, which owns Dubai Harbour, said marinas were evolving into destinations that combine marine services, hospitality and entertainment. He said the exhibition also helped build partnerships and encourage the exchange of ideas.

He said Gulf Craft's more than four decades in the industry highlighted the growth of the country's manufacturing sector and its ability to compete internationally. Continued investment in design, engineering, craftsmanship and yacht maintenance would further strengthen the UAE's position in the global marine industry, he added.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of inD Group, the organiser, said the participation of major yacht makers reflected confidence in Dubai and the wider region's investment opportunities and growth potential.

Visitors will also be able to explore marine technology, engineering, infrastructure and services from companies such as Abu Dhabi Ship Building, AMIT Group, Drydocks World and D-Marin.

National pavilions from China, Italy and the United States will return, while the Republic of Korea and Slovenia will join as new participants, expanding the event's international reach.

Several international brands will also introduce new models to the regional market. Azimut will showcase its Seadeck 6 and Fly 82 for the first time in the Middle East, while the BRABUS Ultima 55, Riviera 645 SUV and Cranchi A32 will make their regional debuts.

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