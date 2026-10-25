The retro camera comeback: 4 Kodak digital cameras that make photography fun again

For travellers and families who want more detailed photographs, Kodak's PIXPRO range offers higher-resolution sensors, optical zoom and familiar point-and-shoot controls. Here are four cameras worth considering, depending on how you plan to use them.

Our top pick is the KODAK Charmera, a miniature keychain camera that turns casual photography into something playful. Its tiny body, vintage-style filters and collectible designs make it particularly appealing for gifting and creative snapshots.

Digital cameras are making their way back into handbags, holiday luggage and everyday outings, and Kodak's retro-inspired models offer a refreshing alternative to taking every picture on a smartphone. Their appeal lies in simple controls, nostalgic colours and the pleasure of capturing a moment without immediately opening another app.

1. KODAK Charmera: Best retro camera for fun and gifting

Best for: Retro photography enthusiasts, collectors and anyone looking for a playful camera gift.

The Charmera is particularly enjoyable for café outings, gatherings and informal social media posts where personality matters more than technical sharpness. Its blind-box format also makes opening one part of the experience.

Miniature design that can be carried on a keychain

What we like:

Seven photo filters and four decorative frames

Its 1.6MP sensor produces deliberately modest images, while seven filters and four decorative frames add a vintage feel. TechRadar's hands-on review highlights its appeal as a collectible camera despite its limited image detail.

Inspired by Kodak's 1987 Fling disposable camera, this tiny digital model measures just 58mm wide and weighs approximately 30g. It attaches to a keychain, slips into a small bag and encourages spontaneous photography.

The Charmera is our favourite for its miniature design and nostalgic personality, making it an enjoyable creative accessory rather than a conventional everyday camera.

2. KODAK Compact FZ55: Best for holidays and everyday photography

The PIXPRO FZ55 is the most practical all-rounder in this selection, combining a pocket-friendly body with useful optical zoom and straightforward controls.

According to Kodak's official specifications, the FZ55 features a 16MP CMOS sensor and 5x optical zoom. Its 28mm wide-angle starting point is useful for group photographs, street scenes and holiday landscapes, while the zoom lets you frame subjects farther away without relying entirely on digital enlargement.

The 2.7-inch LCD provides a familiar shooting experience, and Full HD video recording makes it suitable for short travel clips. At approximately 106g for the camera body, it is light enough for a day out.

Key specifications:

16MP CMOS sensor

5x optical zoom with 28mm wide-angle coverage

2.7-inch LCD and 1080p video recording

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

What we like:

Optical zoom offers greater framing flexibility than fixed-lens models

Lightweight body suits holidays and everyday outings

Rechargeable battery makes regular use convenient

The FZ55 is a sensible option for buyers who enjoy the compact-camera aesthetic but also want photographs suitable for family albums, sharing and everyday memories.