The retro camera comeback: 4 Kodak digital cameras that make photography fun again

From playful keychain cameras to travel-friendly picks, rediscover the joy of photography
Digital cameras are making their way back into handbags, holiday luggage and everyday outings, and Kodak's retro-inspired models offer a refreshing alternative to taking every picture on a smartphone. Their appeal lies in simple controls, nostalgic colours and the pleasure of capturing a moment without immediately opening another app.
Our top pick is the KODAK Charmera, a miniature keychain camera that turns casual photography into something playful. Its tiny body, vintage-style filters and collectible designs make it particularly appealing for gifting and creative snapshots.
For travellers and families who want more detailed photographs, Kodak's PIXPRO range offers higher-resolution sensors, optical zoom and familiar point-and-shoot controls. Here are four cameras worth considering, depending on how you plan to use them.
The Charmera is our favourite for its miniature design and nostalgic personality, making it an enjoyable creative accessory rather than a conventional everyday camera.
Inspired by Kodak's 1987 Fling disposable camera, this tiny digital model measures just 58mm wide and weighs approximately 30g. It attaches to a keychain, slips into a small bag and encourages spontaneous photography.
Its 1.6MP sensor produces deliberately modest images, while seven filters and four decorative frames add a vintage feel. TechRadar's hands-on review highlights its appeal as a collectible camera despite its limited image detail.
Key specifications:
1.6MP CMOS sensor with 1440 x 1080 photo output
Seven photo filters and four decorative frames
USB-C connectivity and rechargeable battery
microSD support up to 128GB
What we like:
Miniature design that can be carried on a keychain
Built-in effects that give photographs a nostalgic character
Collectible blind-box presentation that adds gifting appeal
The Charmera is particularly enjoyable for café outings, gatherings and informal social media posts where personality matters more than technical sharpness. Its blind-box format also makes opening one part of the experience.
Best for: Retro photography enthusiasts, collectors and anyone looking for a playful camera gift.
The PIXPRO FZ55 is the most practical all-rounder in this selection, combining a pocket-friendly body with useful optical zoom and straightforward controls.
According to Kodak's official specifications, the FZ55 features a 16MP CMOS sensor and 5x optical zoom. Its 28mm wide-angle starting point is useful for group photographs, street scenes and holiday landscapes, while the zoom lets you frame subjects farther away without relying entirely on digital enlargement.
The 2.7-inch LCD provides a familiar shooting experience, and Full HD video recording makes it suitable for short travel clips. At approximately 106g for the camera body, it is light enough for a day out.
Key specifications:
16MP CMOS sensor
5x optical zoom with 28mm wide-angle coverage
2.7-inch LCD and 1080p video recording
Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
What we like:
Optical zoom offers greater framing flexibility than fixed-lens models
Lightweight body suits holidays and everyday outings
Rechargeable battery makes regular use convenient
The FZ55 is a sensible option for buyers who enjoy the compact-camera aesthetic but also want photographs suitable for family albums, sharing and everyday memories.
Best for: Travellers, casual photographers and families seeking a straightforward digital camera with useful zoom.
The PIXPRO FZ45 is an approachable point-and-shoot camera for family holidays, sightseeing and anyone who prefers familiar battery-powered equipment.
It shares the FZ55's 16MP resolution but uses a 4x optical zoom lens with a slightly wider 27mm starting focal length. That extra width is useful for fitting groups of people or broad scenery into a photograph.
Kodak also includes face detection, red-eye removal and one-touch video recording. These features keep the shooting process simple for users who would rather concentrate on their surroundings than adjust complicated settings.
Key specifications:
16MP CMOS image sensor
4x optical zoom and 27mm wide-angle lens
2.7-inch LCD with Full HD video recording
Powered by two AA batteries
What we like:
Familiar controls make it approachable for new photographers
AA battery operation is convenient for trips where carrying spares is useful
Wide-angle coverage helps with family and group photographs
Its battery arrangement is the main distinction from the rechargeable FZ55. You can carry replacement AA batteries during longer outings, making the FZ45 particularly practical for occasional family use.
Best for: Families, first-time camera owners and travellers who prefer replaceable batteries.
The PIXPRO C1 brings together a vintage-inspired appearance and a flip-up screen, making it especially appealing for selfies, casual video and creative everyday photography.
Kodak equips the camera with a 13MP CMOS sensor and a fixed 26mm wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture. Its 2.8-inch display tilts upwards by 180 degrees, allowing you to check your framing while standing in front of the camera.
The C1 also records Full HD video and includes a built-in rechargeable battery. Its 4x digital zoom provides some framing flexibility, although buyers wanting true optical zoom should consider the FZ55 or FZ45 instead.
Key specifications:
13MP CMOS sensor and 26mm fixed lens
f/2.0 aperture and 4x digital zoom
2.8-inch LCD with 180-degree tilt
Full HD video and built-in rechargeable battery
What we like:
Flip-up screen makes selfies and self-recorded clips easier to frame
Retro-inspired styling suits the current digicam aesthetic
Wide-angle lens works well for casual portraits and travel scenes
The C1 is particularly appealing for people who want a dedicated camera for social content without moving into larger interchangeable-lens equipment.
Best for: Selfies, casual content creation and retro-style photography.
Image resolution and shooting style: A higher megapixel count generally provides more detail, although sensor size, lighting and lens quality also influence the result. The Charmera's 1.6MP output is suited to playful snapshots, while the 13MP C1 and 16MP PIXPRO models are more appropriate for conventional photographs.
Optical zoom versus digital zoom: Optical zoom changes the lens's magnification, helping you photograph distant subjects while retaining the camera's native resolution. The FZ55 offers 5x optical zoom and the FZ45 provides 4x. The C1 uses digital zoom, making it better suited to wider everyday compositions.
Portability and power: Consider how often you will carry the camera. The Charmera is small enough for a keychain, while the PIXPRO models remain practical for handbags and travel pouches. The FZ45 uses AA batteries, whereas the FZ55 and C1 have rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.
For UAE shoppers, check the seller's warranty coverage and charging accessories before ordering. If an external mains charger is supplied, confirm its compatibility with local 220 to 240V, Type G sockets. For outdoor photography during hotter months, also follow the manufacturer's operating-temperature guidance and avoid leaving cameras in direct sunlight or parked vehicles.
The KODAK Charmera is our top pick for capturing the spirit of the retro camera comeback. Its appeal comes from its tiny design, collectible packaging and playful photographic effects. For gifting, casual outings and spontaneous creative moments, it offers something distinctly different from taking pictures on a phone.
However, the right choice depends on what you want to photograph.
The PIXPRO FZ55 is the strongest all-round recommendation for travel and everyday family photography, thanks to its 16MP sensor and 5x optical zoom. The FZ45 offers a similarly approachable experience with AA battery convenience, making it a practical option for family trips.
For selfies and social media content, the PIXPRO C1 combines retro styling with a useful flip-up screen and wide-angle lens.
Choose the Charmera for the experience of taking photographs. Choose one of the PIXPRO models when capturing detailed everyday memories matters more.
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