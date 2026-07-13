The return of digital cameras: Why Gen Z want blurry pictures again

Film and digital cameras return as Gen Z ditches perfect phone photos
Dubai: In an era where almost every moment is documented, edited and uploaded within seconds, a surprising piece of technology is refusing to fade away: the disposable and digital camera.
Once considered a relic of the ‘90s and early 2000s, these pocket-sized film cameras have quietly become one of Gen Z’s favorite accessories. They’re popping up at beach days, birthday parties, concerts, road trips, weddings and even casual coffee meet-ups.
And unlike the thousands of photos sitting forgotten in smartphone camera rolls, every click on a disposable camera feels intentional.
For many young people, disposable cameras aren’t just about taking photos, they’re about experiencing the moment.
With only 27 or 36 exposures, there’s no room for taking 50 versions of the same selfie. You press the shutter once and move on, without checking how you look or asking everyone to pose again.
There’s something freeing about not knowing exactly how the photo turned out until days — or even weeks — later.
In a generation often associated with constant screen time, film photography offers something refreshingly different: patience.
This isn’t a trend that appeared overnight.
For the past few years, Gen Z has been embracing everything nostalgic. Vinyl records are spinning again. Flip phones have become fashion statements. Wired headphones have reappeared in cafés. Even digital point-and-shoot cameras from the early 2000s are selling out online.
Disposable cameras fit perfectly into that aesthetic.
The grainy flash, slightly blurry shots and unpredictable lighting create photos that feel authentic rather than polished. Imperfections have become part of the appeal.
Ironically, in a world where phone cameras have never been sharper, many people are choosing photos that look softer, messier and more real.
Not exactly.
Smartphones remain unbeatable for convenience. They’re always in your pocket, produce high-quality images instantly and make sharing effortless.
But digital compact cameras are experiencing a major revival.
Scroll through TikTok or Instagram and you’ll find countless creators showing off their Canon PowerShots, Sony Cybershots or Fujifilm compact cameras. Hashtags dedicated to digicams have amassed millions of views, with users praising the nostalgic flash, softer colours and early-2000s look that modern phones struggle to recreate naturally.
Many young people now carry both a smartphone and a digital camera, using each for different reasons. The phone captures everyday moments, while the camera captures memories they want to feel a little more special.
Rather than replacing smartphones, digital cameras are becoming their stylish companion.
Perhaps that’s what makes the comeback so interesting.
After years of chasing perfect lighting, flawless edits and endless retakes, many people are craving something less curated.
A disposable camera doesn’t let you zoom in, erase blemishes or apply filters. It simply records what happened.
Sometimes someone’s eyes are closed. Sometimes the flash is too bright. Sometimes the photo comes back completely unexpected.
Those imperfections often become the pictures people treasure the most.
The most fascinating part? Many Gen Z users weren’t even old enough to grow up using disposable and digital cameras.
They’re nostalgic for a time they largely know through family photo albums, early internet culture and stories from older siblings and parents.
In many ways, film photography offers a break from the pressure of creating content. Every photo doesn’t have to become an Instagram post. Some memories can simply stay in an album, tucked away until they’re developed.
And perhaps that’s exactly why the trend has lasted.
In a world where everything is instant, disposable cameras remind us that some of life’s best moments are worth waiting for.