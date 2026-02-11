From biscuit tins to money plants: The quiet joy of holding on

How everyday objects, reused and remembered, carry stories of thrift, memory and care
In many homes, nothing ever really disappears. A biscuit tin meant for cookies might hold buttons, tangled thread, or a lone safety pin — and somehow, it stays a biscuit tin. Logic, it seems, quickly gives up.
Even back in school, the habit was clear. At a school where I worked in Pune, a teacher shaped by the war years collected brown paper, thread, and bottles, smoothing and saving them to reuse for wrapping sweets or small gifts. Bottles, shoelaces, boxes — everything had a purpose. Practical, thrifty, meticulous, he showed us early on that nothing was wasted.
The money plant brings this habit to life. Placed in bottles that once held something else and thriving in water alone, it turns ordinary containers into something decorative. I first grew one this way in school for a class project to study roots. Fifty boys arrived with bottles of all shapes and sizes, each carrying a tiny green shoot. The classroom became a miniature jungle of recycled creativity — chaotic, curious, yet quietly brilliant. School exhibitions today still celebrate this spirit: bottles, jars, and boxes finding new purpose. Creative reuse, once born of necessity, is coming back into fashion.
At home, the lesson continued. When an elderly person passes on, you often find a lifetime of carefully saved items — wrappers, jars, ribbons, tins — each telling a story. My mother wrapped my schoolbooks in newspaper instead of brown paper. At the time, I grumbled. Later, I understood: practicality, care, and quiet respect for what we have.
In the UAE, the habit shows up differently. Large glass bottles, sturdy containers, and elegant boxes from malls and boutiques look appealing, almost too nice to discard. I recently spotted five decorative glass flower containers stacked in a garden corner — heavy, square, useless, yet patiently waiting for a purpose they would never serve.
Plastic bottles, meanwhile, are often saved to store water — a precious resource in parts of India and other regions. Footage of people fleeing war zones shows countless bottles carefully collected for the same reason: storing life itself. Yet in many well-developed countries today, younger generations rarely pause to appreciate this instinct. Items are bought, barely used, and discarded without thought. Recycling, repairing, or reusing has become almost foreign. Perhaps we cling to these habits because we understand something deeper: that true value lies not in the new or convenient, but in practicality, care, and sustainability — in giving things a second life and nurturing thoughtful consumption.
This instinct has roots in history. During World War I and World War II, households were encouraged — or sometimes required — to save, reuse, and repurpose everyday items because new goods were scarce and critical materials were needed for the war effort. Even after abundance returned, these practices persisted, shaping how generations view value and memory.
What began as necessity became ritual. Practicality became memory. Survival became habit. Identity.
Why are humans like this? Conditioning? Habit? Generational memory? Or something deeper, coded in our DNA? Perhaps all of these. Perhaps none. Perhaps it is simply the human condition: stubborn, sentimental, practical, cautious.
We save boxes, bottles, ribbons, and cards — but in truth, we preserve fragments of memory, markers of life lived. Perhaps that is what makes us human.
In the end, nothing is ever truly empty — not the cupboard, not the chest, not even our hearts. Every object carries a story. Every corner holds a memory. And quietly, patiently, everything waits, remembers, and whispers who we are.
Michael Guzder is Senior Vice-President of Education at GEMS and a former Principal