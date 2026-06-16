When will Toy Story 5 release in UAE? Everything to know about Pixar's nostalgia-filled sequel

This time, the toys go up against their worst enemy yet: Screen time
Get ready, because summer in the UAE is about to serve a comfort of nostalgia, courtesy of Andy’s old toy box, and, in a wild twist, Taylor Swift.
The gang is officially back, andToy Story 5 is hitting theatres in the UAE on Thursday, June 18.
Here is why your inner child (and your inner Swiftie) should be queuing up for popcorn.
The story, as we know it
The first trailer for Toy Story 5, released on February 19, 2026, reunites Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the beloved gang as they confront a very modern rival for Bonnie's attention: A shiny new smart tablet called Lily Pad.
The two-minute preview shows Bonnie becoming increasingly glued to the device, leaving her toys watching from the sidelines. The shift doesn't go unnoticed. The toys are losing their ground to screens, and are ready for battle.
Elsewhere, Woody is still travelling the world helping abandoned toys find new homes. During a walkie-talkie conversation with Jessie, he reflects on the uphill battle ahead: “Toys are for play … but tech is for everything.”
Jessie puts it even more bluntly: “I'm losing Bonnie to this device.”
With playtime hanging in the balance, Woody sets off for Bonnie's room once more, determined to reunite the gang and remind their owner why toys still matter.
Not only are Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returning to voice the duo of Woody and Buzz, but the soundtrack is getting the Swiftie boost. Taylor Swift is throwing it all the way back to her country roots with a brand-new original track titled " Knew It, I Knew You.
Swift shared the news on Instagram after catching an early screening, writing: "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie."
Several familiar voices are returning for Toy Story 5. Joan Cusack is back as Jessie, Blake Clark reprises Slinky Dog, Tony Hale returns as the ever-anxious Forky, Wallace Shawn once again voices Rex, and John Ratzenberger is back as Hamm.
The film also introduces new voice actors for two longtime characters. Following the death of Don Rickles in 2017, Jeff Bergman has taken over the role of Mr. Potato Head. Mrs. Potato Head has likewise been recast, with Anna Vocino stepping in after the death of Estelle Harris in 2022.
Bonnie will also sound a little different this time around. Scarlett Spears takes over the role, succeeding Madeleine McGraw, who voiced the character in Toy Story 4, and Emily Hahn from Toy Story 3.
Among the franchise's newest additions are Greta Lee as Lily Pad, the screen-obsessed tablet competing for Bonnie's attention, and Alan Cumming as the villainous Evil Bullseye.
Adding even more star power, Disney announced in May 2026 that Bad Bunny had joined the cast as a character described as an “effortlessly cool and mysterious” Pizza with Sunglasses.
If it’s been a minute since you watched Toy Story 4, here is where we left our favourite plastic heroes:
The great divide: The last movie ended on an emotional curveball. Woody chose to become a "lost toy," staying behind with Bo Peep to live a life free from the constraints of belonging to a single child.
The new crew: Buzz gave Woody his blessing, heading back to Bonnie’s room to take care of the rest of the gang—including Jessie, Rex, Hamm, and the chaotic, utensil-existentialist icon, Forky.
So, if you're ready for all the drama and nostalgia, Toy Story 5 hits UAE on June 18.