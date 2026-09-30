Why a 1-inch sensor is a big deal for action cameras

An 8K badge tells you how many pixels a camera can record, but it does not tell you how much useful image information those pixels contain. Light is the more fundamental ingredient. DPReview's technical explanation of image noise notes that the total light captured to form an image has a major effect on image quality, particularly as illumination falls. That makes GoPro's MISSION 1 interesting for reasons beyond its headline resolution. Its 50MP, 1-inch sensor gives a compact, mountable camera considerably more sensor area with which to collect light, while the camera can also record at up to 8K30.