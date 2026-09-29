UAE’s Rashid Rover 2 Moon mission hits new milestone: Radar to probe 100 metres below lunar surface

Dr Hamad Al Marzooqi, Project Manager of the Emirates Lunar Mission at MBRSC, said: "The integration of RTx payload is yet another milestone in preparing Rashid Rover 2 to the far side of the Moon. The new payload expands the mission's scientific value, by enabling us to gain new insights into the Moon's formation, history and mineral composition. As we continue towards mission-readiness, our focus remains on ensuring that Rashid Rover 2 is equipped to deliver unique data that will support future lunar exploration."