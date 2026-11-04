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Security alert at Israeli President's residence after suspicious object detected

Foreign journalist detained as security forces temporarily close entrances to residence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
AFP

Dubai: Israeli security authorities temporarily closed the entrances to President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday after a suspicious object was detected during the screening of a foreign journalist, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel's Channel 14, the journalist, believed to be Spanish, was detained at the entrance after security screening equipment detected a suspicious object apparently among her belongings.

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The incident prompted an unusual security response, with access to the presidential residence suspended while authorities investigated the alert.

Israeli news website Ynet reported that an explosives detection test conducted on the journalist's hands returned a positive result, citing a police source. The nature of the suspected substance and the object that triggered the alert were not immediately established.

Journalists already at the residence were instructed to remain inside the security screening tent until further notice, while security personnel were told to stay away from windows.

In a statement carried by Ynet, the president's office said an alert had been triggered by screening equipment during security checks, prompting the suspension of entry to the compound pending further investigation.

Police bomb disposal specialists were dispatched to examine the equipment and determine whether it posed a security threat.

The incident occurred shortly before Herzog was due to begin consultations with political parties following Israel's parliamentary elections, ahead of deciding whom to task with forming the next government.

There was no immediate confirmation that explosives had been found, and the journalist's identity and nationality had not been officially established.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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