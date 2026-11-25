US-funded programme will pair UAE and American postgraduates
Postgraduate students from the UAE and the US will design and test scientific instruments for future Moon missions under a new programme led by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).
The university has received a US Department of State grant to run the Lunar Exploration Pioneers programme. The 18-month initiative started this month and will train 30 students to develop technologies for surveying the Moon's natural resources and supporting future exploration missions.
The students, split equally between UAE and US institutions, will work in six mixed teams. Each team will design and build a scientific payload to be fitted onto a lunar rover developed by NYUAD.
The teams will take their instruments from early designs to calibrated prototypes. They will test them in the laboratory and, where needed, in simulated space environments.
They will also spend two weeks at NYUAD's Saadiyat Lunar Lab, testing their instruments on the UAE Lunar Simulant, a material made from UAE rocks that mimics Moon soil. A follow-up campaign to characterise lunar resources will take place at the Colorado School of Mines in the US.
The teams with the strongest designs will visit a NASA centre and a commercial lunar exploration company.
The programme is led by Dr Dimitra Atri, Principal Investigator at the Space Exploration Laboratory at NYUAD's Center for Astrophysics and Space Science.
"The UAE Lunar Simulant, made from rocks found in the UAE, replicates important characteristics of lunar soil," Dr Atri said. He said the university's Space and Planetary Environment and Analogue Research (SPEAR) facility allows teams to test instruments under space-like conditions.
"These facilities provide students with a practical foundation for developing and evaluating instruments through an international, interdisciplinary collaborative effort," he added.
The programme aims to produce six tested instrument sets. Up to three are expected to move on to preliminary design for possible use in future lunar missions or support operations.
Students will also produce calibrated scientific datasets and engineering documentation, as well as an open-source package of technical challenges for future student teams and mission studies.