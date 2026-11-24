The celestial phenomenon can appear up to 14% larger and 30 per cent brighter
Stargazers across the UAE will be treated to a celestial spectacle on Tuesday evening when the November full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, rises above the eastern horizon, appearing larger and brighter than usual.
The penultimate supermoon of 2026 will reach peak fullness at approximately 6.53pm UAE time on 24 November, according to astronomical calculations.
The moon will rise at 5.06pm in Dubai and 5.11pm in Abu Dhabi, offering residents an opportunity to observe the phenomenon around sunset, weather permitting.
A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with or falls close to the point in the moon's elliptical orbit at which it is nearest to Earth, known as perigee.
According to NASA, a supermoon can appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth.
November's full moon is traditionally known as the Beaver Moon, a name associated with the time of year when beavers prepare for winter. It is also sometimes called the Frost Moon, a reference to the onset of colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere.
No special equipment is needed to observe the supermoon. Residents are advised to find an open area with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, preferably away from tall buildings.
The best viewing opportunities are around moonrise and moonset, when the moon appears particularly large because of a visual phenomenon known as the moon illusion, which makes it seem bigger near the horizon than when it is high in the sky.
The moon may also take on an orange or golden hue as it rises, caused by the scattering of light as it passes through Earth's atmosphere.
Those who miss Tuesday evening's spectacle will still have an opportunity to see the moon, which will appear nearly full over the following two nights.
The final supermoon of 2026 will occur on 24 December, coinciding with Christmas Eve. It is also expected to be the largest and brightest full moon of the year.
Further full moons close to perigee will occur on 22 January and 20 February 2027, although definitions of what qualifies as a supermoon vary among astronomers.
The gravitational pull of the moon increases slightly when it is closer to Earth, potentially producing higher tides in coastal areas.
However, the difference between tides caused by an ordinary full moon and those associated with a supermoon is generally small. Local weather conditions and coastal geography also influence tidal levels.