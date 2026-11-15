The Leonids Meteor Shower is happening this week. Here's where you can catch it in the UAE

Annual sky show returns to our skies tomorrow night
In the mood for a sky show you can capture, edit, and keep for posterity’s sake? You are right on time for the Leonids Meteor Shower, which will rain down the skies on Nov 17 and Nov 18 (Tues and Wednesday). Peak viewing is at 3am although some groups will set out their telescopes as early as 10pm.
The Leonids are an annual event caused when the Earth passes through the debris left behind by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. This comet passes the Earth’s orbit every 33 years; it’s not due for a date with our planet until 2031, but some of it’s broken off bits certainly are. Each year, this stream of particles jet down the Earth’s atmosphere at a rate of about 71km/s, creating flares across the night sky.
These meteors look as through they are coming from the constellation Leo, which gives them their name. During peak hour, you can see about 15 meteors fly past every hour.
According to the Dubai Astronomy Club, once the moon sets at around midnight, the sky will turn into a better canvas for the meteor dance.
A fan of sparks in the sky? Here are some top spots to catch them this year.
Now, you can go stargazing yourself in this hot spot, but if you don't know that much about the stars and are just getting started, or if you want to discuss the awe you feel, register for Dubai Astronomy Club's event on Nov 17-Nov 18. The programme includes notes on what to watch for, myth and legends that draw on the night sky, constellation spotting, and of course, a look at the bright darts of lights.
There will be professional equipment on the ground too, to ensure you've got the best seats in the house.
When: 10pm-2am
Cost: Dh180 (the spots are limited and require registration)
Structurally beautiful Mleiha is 65km southeast of Sharjah city and offers vast expanses of clear sky making it perfect for an evening of stargazing. It's also a trove of historical gems and a spot you can camp or glamp at. Make a day of it with a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Faya Palaeolandscape where you can learn about over 210,000 years of human history. And in the evening, settle in for a sky full of stars.
If you want a chance to realise the magnitude of the world we live in and wonder at the spectacle that is the Milky Way, this is the spot you need to head to. You'll come back quieter but with rich memories of when the sky broke into pieces and charged down to earth. Surreal sights, yes. Worth it? Absolutely. Especially during a meteor shower.