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UAE's hiking season is back: 5 things you'll wish you packed before hitting the trails

The mountains are calling. Here are five hiking essentials worth packing first

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Gulf News
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UAE hiking season is here. Get trail-ready with the essentials for your next mountain adventure.
UAE hiking season is here. Get trail-ready with the essentials for your next mountain adventure.

The UAE's cooler months are an invitation to swap indoor weekends for mountain paths, rocky climbs and early morning views. From Hatta's winding trails to the dramatic landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, hiking season is finally here. But a memorable day outdoors starts with what you pack. A headlamp, supportive trekking poles and a properly organised backpack can make the journey more comfortable, while a first-aid kit and portable charger are sensible additions. Our top pick is the Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank, a useful companion for keeping your phone and other devices charged during longer outings.

Before planning your next winter trek, here are five practical essentials worth adding to your hiking checklist.

1. SKY-TOUCH Rechargeable Headlamp: Best for sunrise hikes

Verdict: A practical hands-free light for hikers setting off before sunrise or packing up after sunset.

Early morning hikes have a particular appeal in the UAE. The cooler air, quiet trails and mountain views make getting out of bed worthwhile. But navigating a rocky path while holding a phone flashlight is hardly convenient.

The SKY-TOUCH rechargeable headlamp gives you a dedicated light source while keeping both hands available for balance, trekking poles or adjusting your backpack.

The product information describes an LED headlamp with multiple lighting modes, an adjustable beam angle and motion-activated operation. Its advertised water-resistance rating is IPX4.

Key specifications

  • USB-rechargeable LED headlamp

  • Multiple lighting modes and motion activation

  • Advertised brightness: 800 lumens

  • Water resistance: IPX4 rating

What we like

  • Hands-free illumination for early starts

  • Rechargeable design avoids regularly replacing disposable batteries

  • Adjustable lighting makes it useful around a campsite

Best for: Sunrise hikers, campers and anyone planning a trail that might involve walking in low light. Charge it before leaving and carry a backup light rather than relying on a single device.

2. TheFitLife Folding Trekking Poles: Best for rocky terrain

Verdict: Foldable aluminium trekking poles that offer extra points of contact on uneven hiking routes.

UAE mountain trails can involve loose gravel, rocky steps and stretches where careful foot placement matters. Trekking poles are especially useful when negotiating these changes in terrain.

TheFitLife folding trekking poles use 7075 aluminium shafts and EVA foam grips. Their collapsible construction makes them convenient to carry when you reach flatter sections.

Adjustable wrist straps help keep the poles close at hand, while the locking mechanisms allow users to set an appropriate working length.

The range includes different size options, so checking your height against the selected variant is important.

Key specifications

  • 7075 aluminium construction

  • EVA foam handles

  • Folding design with adjustable length

  • Length: 100 to 120cm variant

What we like

  • Compact folding design for easier packing

  • Foam grips provide a comfortable handhold

  • Adjustable length accommodates different users

Best for: Hikers tackling rocky routes around Hatta, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Check that the selected length suits your height and confirm the number of poles supplied.

3. Besttravel 45L Hiking Backpack: Best for carrying your essentials

Verdict: A roomy, multi-compartment backpack for hikers who want their supplies organised and easy to reach.

A hiking backpack needs to do more than hold your belongings. It should make essentials accessible without forcing you to unpack everything at each rest stop.

The Besttravel backpack is advertised with a 45-litre capacity, making it an option for carrying extra clothing, food, water and outdoor accessories.

Its nylon construction and multiple compartments give you separate spaces for smaller items and bulkier equipment. The design also includes a laptop compartment, which makes it suitable for travel beyond the hiking trail.

For a short walk, 45 litres may be more space than necessary. It is better suited to hikers carrying additional supplies or planning longer outings.

Key specifications

  • Capacity: 45 litres

  • Material: Oxford material

  • Multiple zippered storage compartments

  • Water resistance: Water resistant

What we like

  • Generous storage for a longer day outdoors

  • Separate compartments help organise supplies

  • Versatile design for hiking and travel

Best for: Weekend explorers who carry extra layers, food, water and accessories. Check the shoulder straps and overall fit before committing to a long route.

4. GOODONE2 Compact First-Aid Kit: Best for trail preparedness

Verdict: A compact organiser for basic first-aid supplies that deserves a permanent place in your hiking bag.

A first-aid kit is one of those items you hope to leave unopened. Still, setting out on a rocky trail without basic supplies is an avoidable oversight.

This GOODONE2 kit is advertised as a 200-piece collection housed in a compact carrying case. The product information lists dimensions of approximately 18x12x7.5cm, making it easy to allocate space inside a backpack.

The case keeps supplies together rather than scattered between pockets, which is useful when packing for family outings or group hikes.

Key specifications

  • Advertised contents: 200 pieces

  • Compact carrying case

  • Listed dimensions: 18x12x7.5cm

What we like

  • Small enough to keep in a daypack

  • Organised storage for basic supplies

  • Useful for hiking, camping and travel

Best for: Every hiker looking to prepare a practical outdoor essentials bag. This kit complements, rather than replaces, route planning and appropriate emergency arrangements.

5. Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank: Best for keeping devices charged

Verdict: A high-capacity portable charger with built-in cables, particularly useful for longer hikes and trips involving several devices.

Your phone can serve as a camera, navigation aid and communication device throughout a hiking trip. Keeping sufficient battery power available is therefore a sensible part of preparing for the day.

Anker's 25,000mAh power bank offers a substantial reserve of charging capacity. According to the manufacturer, model A1695 supports up to 165W combined output and can charge four devices simultaneously.

Two built-in USB-C cables are particularly convenient outdoors, reducing the need to search through your backpack for a separate cable.

Anker also includes a display showing battery and charging information. At approximately 595g, this model is better suited to hikers who prioritise charging capacity over minimal pack weight.

Key specifications

  • Battery capacity: 25,000mAh

  • Maximum combined output: 165W

  • Two built-in USB-C cables

  • Four simultaneous charging connections

What we like

  • Built-in cables simplify packing

  • Large capacity suits longer outings

  • Display makes remaining battery easier to monitor

Best for: Hikers using phones, cameras and other rechargeable accessories throughout the day. Fully charge the power bank before leaving and protect it from direct sunlight and excessive heat.

What to look for when buying hiking gear in the UAE

The best hiking equipment depends on your route, the time you plan to spend outdoors and how much you intend to carry.

Prioritise weight and portability. A folding trekking pole is easier to pack than a fixed-length alternative, while a large backpack offers useful storage but may be unnecessary for a short morning walk. Check the weight of your equipment before adding more accessories.

Pay attention to capacity and runtime. For headlamps, brightness matters, but battery runtime is equally important if you expect to walk before sunrise. With power banks, consider battery capacity, charging connections and the weight you are comfortable carrying.

Choose equipment suited to the conditions. Rocky mountain paths call for suitable footwear, secure backpack straps and dependable lighting. Water-resistant materials are useful, but check the stated protection rating rather than assuming a product is fully waterproof.

For UAE outings, carry sufficient drinking water, check the weather and route conditions, and tell someone your intended itinerary. Rechargeable equipment should also be checked for compatible charging accessories and applicable UAE warranty coverage.

Get your hiking bag ready before the next weekend

The UAE's hiking season offers plenty of reasons to head outdoors, and a few thoughtful purchases can make those early starts and longer mountain walks more convenient.

Our top pick is the Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank. Its generous capacity, built-in cables and multiple charging connections make it particularly versatile for outdoor adventures and everyday travel.

For hikers setting off before dawn, the SKY-TOUCH headlamp deserves consideration. TheFitLife trekking poles are a useful addition for uneven terrain, while the Besttravel backpack provides space for extra supplies. The GOODONE2 first-aid kit rounds out the selection with a compact way to keep basic essentials organised.

With the cooler months here, now is a good time to check your equipment, charge your devices and get ready for that next winter trek.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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