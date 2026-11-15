UAE's hiking season is back: 5 things you'll wish you packed before hitting the trails

The UAE's cooler months are an invitation to swap indoor weekends for mountain paths, rocky climbs and early morning views. From Hatta's winding trails to the dramatic landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, hiking season is finally here. But a memorable day outdoors starts with what you pack. A headlamp, supportive trekking poles and a properly organised backpack can make the journey more comfortable, while a first-aid kit and portable charger are sensible additions. Our top pick is the Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank, a useful companion for keeping your phone and other devices charged during longer outings.