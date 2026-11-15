UAE's hiking season is back: 5 things you'll wish you packed before hitting the trails

The mountains are calling. Here are five hiking essentials worth packing first
The UAE's cooler months are an invitation to swap indoor weekends for mountain paths, rocky climbs and early morning views. From Hatta's winding trails to the dramatic landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, hiking season is finally here. But a memorable day outdoors starts with what you pack. A headlamp, supportive trekking poles and a properly organised backpack can make the journey more comfortable, while a first-aid kit and portable charger are sensible additions. Our top pick is the Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank, a useful companion for keeping your phone and other devices charged during longer outings.
Before planning your next winter trek, here are five practical essentials worth adding to your hiking checklist.
Verdict: A practical hands-free light for hikers setting off before sunrise or packing up after sunset.
Early morning hikes have a particular appeal in the UAE. The cooler air, quiet trails and mountain views make getting out of bed worthwhile. But navigating a rocky path while holding a phone flashlight is hardly convenient.
The SKY-TOUCH rechargeable headlamp gives you a dedicated light source while keeping both hands available for balance, trekking poles or adjusting your backpack.
The product information describes an LED headlamp with multiple lighting modes, an adjustable beam angle and motion-activated operation. Its advertised water-resistance rating is IPX4.
Key specifications
USB-rechargeable LED headlamp
Multiple lighting modes and motion activation
Advertised brightness: 800 lumens
Water resistance: IPX4 rating
What we like
Hands-free illumination for early starts
Rechargeable design avoids regularly replacing disposable batteries
Adjustable lighting makes it useful around a campsite
Best for: Sunrise hikers, campers and anyone planning a trail that might involve walking in low light. Charge it before leaving and carry a backup light rather than relying on a single device.
Verdict: Foldable aluminium trekking poles that offer extra points of contact on uneven hiking routes.
UAE mountain trails can involve loose gravel, rocky steps and stretches where careful foot placement matters. Trekking poles are especially useful when negotiating these changes in terrain.
TheFitLife folding trekking poles use 7075 aluminium shafts and EVA foam grips. Their collapsible construction makes them convenient to carry when you reach flatter sections.
Adjustable wrist straps help keep the poles close at hand, while the locking mechanisms allow users to set an appropriate working length.
The range includes different size options, so checking your height against the selected variant is important.
Key specifications
7075 aluminium construction
EVA foam handles
Folding design with adjustable length
Length: 100 to 120cm variant
What we like
Compact folding design for easier packing
Foam grips provide a comfortable handhold
Adjustable length accommodates different users
Best for: Hikers tackling rocky routes around Hatta, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Check that the selected length suits your height and confirm the number of poles supplied.
Verdict: A roomy, multi-compartment backpack for hikers who want their supplies organised and easy to reach.
A hiking backpack needs to do more than hold your belongings. It should make essentials accessible without forcing you to unpack everything at each rest stop.
The Besttravel backpack is advertised with a 45-litre capacity, making it an option for carrying extra clothing, food, water and outdoor accessories.
Its nylon construction and multiple compartments give you separate spaces for smaller items and bulkier equipment. The design also includes a laptop compartment, which makes it suitable for travel beyond the hiking trail.
For a short walk, 45 litres may be more space than necessary. It is better suited to hikers carrying additional supplies or planning longer outings.
Key specifications
Capacity: 45 litres
Material: Oxford material
Multiple zippered storage compartments
Water resistance: Water resistant
What we like
Generous storage for a longer day outdoors
Separate compartments help organise supplies
Versatile design for hiking and travel
Best for: Weekend explorers who carry extra layers, food, water and accessories. Check the shoulder straps and overall fit before committing to a long route.
Verdict: A compact organiser for basic first-aid supplies that deserves a permanent place in your hiking bag.
A first-aid kit is one of those items you hope to leave unopened. Still, setting out on a rocky trail without basic supplies is an avoidable oversight.
This GOODONE2 kit is advertised as a 200-piece collection housed in a compact carrying case. The product information lists dimensions of approximately 18x12x7.5cm, making it easy to allocate space inside a backpack.
The case keeps supplies together rather than scattered between pockets, which is useful when packing for family outings or group hikes.
Key specifications
Advertised contents: 200 pieces
Compact carrying case
Listed dimensions: 18x12x7.5cm
What we like
Small enough to keep in a daypack
Organised storage for basic supplies
Useful for hiking, camping and travel
Best for: Every hiker looking to prepare a practical outdoor essentials bag. This kit complements, rather than replaces, route planning and appropriate emergency arrangements.
Verdict: A high-capacity portable charger with built-in cables, particularly useful for longer hikes and trips involving several devices.
Your phone can serve as a camera, navigation aid and communication device throughout a hiking trip. Keeping sufficient battery power available is therefore a sensible part of preparing for the day.
Anker's 25,000mAh power bank offers a substantial reserve of charging capacity. According to the manufacturer, model A1695 supports up to 165W combined output and can charge four devices simultaneously.
Two built-in USB-C cables are particularly convenient outdoors, reducing the need to search through your backpack for a separate cable.
Anker also includes a display showing battery and charging information. At approximately 595g, this model is better suited to hikers who prioritise charging capacity over minimal pack weight.
Key specifications
Battery capacity: 25,000mAh
Maximum combined output: 165W
Two built-in USB-C cables
Four simultaneous charging connections
What we like
Built-in cables simplify packing
Large capacity suits longer outings
Display makes remaining battery easier to monitor
Best for: Hikers using phones, cameras and other rechargeable accessories throughout the day. Fully charge the power bank before leaving and protect it from direct sunlight and excessive heat.
The best hiking equipment depends on your route, the time you plan to spend outdoors and how much you intend to carry.
Prioritise weight and portability. A folding trekking pole is easier to pack than a fixed-length alternative, while a large backpack offers useful storage but may be unnecessary for a short morning walk. Check the weight of your equipment before adding more accessories.
Pay attention to capacity and runtime. For headlamps, brightness matters, but battery runtime is equally important if you expect to walk before sunrise. With power banks, consider battery capacity, charging connections and the weight you are comfortable carrying.
Choose equipment suited to the conditions. Rocky mountain paths call for suitable footwear, secure backpack straps and dependable lighting. Water-resistant materials are useful, but check the stated protection rating rather than assuming a product is fully waterproof.
For UAE outings, carry sufficient drinking water, check the weather and route conditions, and tell someone your intended itinerary. Rechargeable equipment should also be checked for compatible charging accessories and applicable UAE warranty coverage.
The UAE's hiking season offers plenty of reasons to head outdoors, and a few thoughtful purchases can make those early starts and longer mountain walks more convenient.
Our top pick is the Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank. Its generous capacity, built-in cables and multiple charging connections make it particularly versatile for outdoor adventures and everyday travel.
For hikers setting off before dawn, the SKY-TOUCH headlamp deserves consideration. TheFitLife trekking poles are a useful addition for uneven terrain, while the Besttravel backpack provides space for extra supplies. The GOODONE2 first-aid kit rounds out the selection with a compact way to keep basic essentials organised.
With the cooler months here, now is a good time to check your equipment, charge your devices and get ready for that next winter trek.
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