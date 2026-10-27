Travelling soon? These 4 suitcases could save you from a luggage nightmare at the airport

From airport queues to baggage claim, these four suitcases are built for the journey
A suitcase that rolls smoothly, keeps your belongings organised and fits your airline's baggage allowance can make a noticeable difference to your journey. With the UAE's busy winter travel season approaching, now is a sensible time to check whether your luggage is ready for another holiday.
Our top pick is the Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner, thanks to its lightweight polypropylene shell, practical interior and double-spinner wheels. For travellers who need more packing space, COOLIFE and Amazon Basics offer larger hardshell options, while Senator is another checked-luggage choice worth considering.
The right suitcase depends on how long you are travelling, how much you pack and whether you prefer cabin or checked baggage. Here are four options to consider before your next flight.
Verdict: A lightweight, well-organised suitcase with useful security features, particularly suited to shorter trips and travellers who prefer compact luggage.
The Samsonite Freeform combines a polypropylene hardshell exterior with an expandable interior and double-spinner wheels. Polypropylene has some flexibility, making it a practical material for luggage that is regularly moved, lifted and stored.
According to Samsonite, the Freeform weighs approximately 2.95kg and features a recessed TSA combination lock, internal cross ribbons, a divider and multiple pockets. These details make it easier to separate clothing from smaller essentials while keeping everything in place during transit.
The double-spinner wheel arrangement is particularly useful in crowded terminals, where pushing a suitcase beside you can be more convenient than pulling it behind.
An expansion zip adds packing flexibility for the return journey, although expanding the case can affect cabin baggage eligibility.
Key specifications:
Shell: Polypropylene hardshell
Weight: Approximately 2.95kg
Wheels: Double-spinner design
Security: Recessed TSA combination lock
Storage: Expandable interior with divider and pockets
What we like:
Lightweight construction for easier handling
Organised interior with separate packing sections
Built-in lock and smooth multidirectional wheel design
Best for: Frequent flyers, short holidays and travellers who value organised, compact luggage. Check cabin dimensions with your airline before travelling.
Verdict: A spacious checked suitcase with a hard exterior and practical packing features for travellers carrying more belongings.
For a longer holiday or an extended visit home, packing capacity becomes especially important. The COOLIFE 28-inch suitcase offers a large main compartment designed to accommodate clothing, footwear and other travel essentials.
The product specifications identify an ABS hardshell exterior, four 360-degree spinner wheels and a TSA combination lock. Its listed capacity is approximately 93 litres, with an empty weight of around 4.2kg.
ABS provides a rigid outer structure, helping separate packed belongings from direct contact with other luggage during handling. The spinner wheels allow the case to move in different directions, useful when navigating airport queues or hotel corridors.
Inside, a zippered divider helps separate packed items. This is especially handy when sharing a suitcase or keeping shoes away from clothing.
Its larger dimensions make it a checked-baggage option rather than a cabin case.
Key specifications:
Shell: ABS hardshell
Size: 28 inches
Capacity: Approximately 93 litres
Wheels: Four spinner wheels
Security: TSA combination lock
What we like:
Generous space for longer trips
Zippered divider for organising belongings
Four-wheel movement for airport navigation
Best for: Longer holidays, extended family visits and travellers who prefer one large checked suitcase.
Verdict: A practical 28-inch hardshell suitcase that combines lightweight ABS construction, smooth spinner wheels and organised storage for longer journeys.
The Senator 28-inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase is designed for travellers who want generous packing space without adding unnecessary luggage weight. Its ABS hardshell construction offers a sturdy, impact-resistant exterior, making it a practical option for checked baggage on international flights.
One of its useful features is the lockable, multistage telescopic handle, which can be adjusted for comfortable handling through airport terminals. The four multidirectional spinner wheels are designed for quiet, 360-degree movement, allowing you to push or pull the suitcase with less effort.
Inside, mesh pockets and separate compartments help organise smaller belongings, while securing straps hold clothing in place during transit. The contemporary exterior design also gives the suitcase a distinctive appearance.
With its combination of practical storage, manoeuvrability and lightweight construction, Senator is worth considering for holidays and extended trips.
Key specifications:
Shell: Lightweight, impact-resistant ABS
Size: 28 inches
Wheels: Four multidirectional, 360-degree silent spinner wheels
Handle: Lockable, multistage telescopic handle
Interior: Mesh pockets, separate compartments and securing straps
Design: Modern hardshell exterior
What we like:
Lightweight ABS construction designed for checked luggage
Adjustable telescopic handle and multidirectional spinner wheels
Organised interior with mesh pockets and clothing straps
Best for: Travellers taking longer holidays or international trips who want a spacious, easy-to-manoeuvre checked suitcase.
Verdict: A large expandable suitcase with a practical interior, suited to travellers who need additional room for extended holidays.
The Amazon Basics 30-inch Hardside Spinner focuses on usable space and uncomplicated packing.
Its ABS exterior has a scratch-resistant textured finish, while four multidirectional spinner wheels and a telescoping handle make the suitcase easier to manoeuvre on smooth airport floors.
The interior includes a divider and zippered pockets, allowing smaller items to be kept separate from the main packing area.
According to Pack Hacker, this model offers approximately 97 litres of capacity, with overall dimensions of 78 x 52.6 x 32cm. Its expandable design provides additional packing room when needed.
That makes it particularly useful for travellers packing bulky clothing or returning with additional purchases.
The large format is intended for checked baggage. Before flying, consider both the airline's weight allowance and the suitcase's overall dimensions, especially when the expansion section is open.
Key specifications:
Shell: ABS hardshell
Size: 30 inches
Capacity: Approximately 97 litres
Wheels: Four multidirectional spinner wheels
Storage: Expandable interior with zippered pockets
What we like:
Large capacity for extended trips
Expandable packing space
Scratch-resistant textured exterior
Best for: Longer holidays, family travel and anyone who regularly returns with more belongings than they packed.
Start with the shell material. ABS is commonly used in hardshell luggage because it provides a rigid exterior. Polypropylene offers more flexibility and can be particularly appealing when keeping luggage weight down is a priority. Neither material makes a suitcase immune to damage, so construction quality and handling still matter.
Next, consider the wheels. Four-wheel spinner designs allow luggage to move beside you, which is useful in busy airport terminals. Double-spinner arrangements provide additional wheel contact points. Look for a telescoping handle that suits your height and feels comfortable to operate.
Capacity and weight are equally important. A larger suitcase offers more room, but its empty weight counts towards your baggage allowance. Expandable designs can help with additional purchases, although the extra depth may affect airline size limits.
For UAE travellers, check the baggage rules of the airline operating each flight, particularly when booking connecting journeys. Cabin dimensions and checked-baggage allowances vary by carrier, route and fare.
Finally, review the seller's warranty terms and return policy before ordering.
For travellers who want a compact, thoughtfully organised suitcase, the Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner is our overall recommendation. Its polypropylene shell, relatively low empty weight, double-spinner wheels and integrated TSA lock make it an appealing choice for regular journeys. The expandable interior also provides some flexibility when packing for a return trip.
If your priority is checked-luggage capacity, the COOLIFE 28-inch suitcase offers generous storage with a divided interior. The Amazon Basics 30-inch Hardside Spinner is particularly attractive for longer holidays, thanks to its large capacity and expandable design.
Senator is worth considering for travellers comparing lightweight checked-luggage options. Whichever suitcase you choose, check its dimensions and empty weight against your airline's baggage rules before departure. A suitable size, manageable weight and organised interior can make travelling considerably more convenient.
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