Travelling soon? These 4 suitcases could save you from a luggage nightmare at the airport

The right suitcase depends on how long you are travelling, how much you pack and whether you prefer cabin or checked baggage. Here are four options to consider before your next flight.

Our top pick is the Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner, thanks to its lightweight polypropylene shell, practical interior and double-spinner wheels. For travellers who need more packing space, COOLIFE and Amazon Basics offer larger hardshell options, while Senator is another checked-luggage choice worth considering.

A suitcase that rolls smoothly, keeps your belongings organised and fits your airline's baggage allowance can make a noticeable difference to your journey. With the UAE's busy winter travel season approaching, now is a sensible time to check whether your luggage is ready for another holiday.

1. Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner: Best overall for frequent travellers

Best for: Frequent flyers, short holidays and travellers who value organised, compact luggage. Check cabin dimensions with your airline before travelling.

What we like:

An expansion zip adds packing flexibility for the return journey, although expanding the case can affect cabin baggage eligibility.

The double-spinner wheel arrangement is particularly useful in crowded terminals, where pushing a suitcase beside you can be more convenient than pulling it behind.

According to Samsonite, the Freeform weighs approximately 2.95kg and features a recessed TSA combination lock, internal cross ribbons, a divider and multiple pockets. These details make it easier to separate clothing from smaller essentials while keeping everything in place during transit.

The Samsonite Freeform combines a polypropylene hardshell exterior with an expandable interior and double-spinner wheels. Polypropylene has some flexibility, making it a practical material for luggage that is regularly moved, lifted and stored.

Verdict: A lightweight, well-organised suitcase with useful security features, particularly suited to shorter trips and travellers who prefer compact luggage.

2. COOLIFE 28-inch Hardshell Suitcase: Best for longer holidays

Best for: Longer holidays, extended family visits and travellers who prefer one large checked suitcase.

What we like:

Its larger dimensions make it a checked-baggage option rather than a cabin case.

Inside, a zippered divider helps separate packed items. This is especially handy when sharing a suitcase or keeping shoes away from clothing.

ABS provides a rigid outer structure, helping separate packed belongings from direct contact with other luggage during handling. The spinner wheels allow the case to move in different directions, useful when navigating airport queues or hotel corridors.

The product specifications identify an ABS hardshell exterior, four 360-degree spinner wheels and a TSA combination lock. Its listed capacity is approximately 93 litres, with an empty weight of around 4.2kg.

For a longer holiday or an extended visit home, packing capacity becomes especially important. The COOLIFE 28-inch suitcase offers a large main compartment designed to accommodate clothing, footwear and other travel essentials.

Verdict: A spacious checked suitcase with a hard exterior and practical packing features for travellers carrying more belongings.

3. Senator Lightweight Checked Suitcase: Best for straightforward travel

Best for: Travellers taking longer holidays or international trips who want a spacious, easy-to-manoeuvre checked suitcase.

What we like:

With its combination of practical storage, manoeuvrability and lightweight construction, Senator is worth considering for holidays and extended trips.

Inside, mesh pockets and separate compartments help organise smaller belongings, while securing straps hold clothing in place during transit. The contemporary exterior design also gives the suitcase a distinctive appearance.

One of its useful features is the lockable, multistage telescopic handle, which can be adjusted for comfortable handling through airport terminals. The four multidirectional spinner wheels are designed for quiet, 360-degree movement, allowing you to push or pull the suitcase with less effort.

The Senator 28-inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase is designed for travellers who want generous packing space without adding unnecessary luggage weight. Its ABS hardshell construction offers a sturdy, impact-resistant exterior, making it a practical option for checked baggage on international flights.

Verdict: A practical 28-inch hardshell suitcase that combines lightweight ABS construction, smooth spinner wheels and organised storage for longer journeys.

4. Amazon Basics 30-inch Hardside Spinner: Best for extra packing space

Verdict: A large expandable suitcase with a practical interior, suited to travellers who need additional room for extended holidays.

The Amazon Basics 30-inch Hardside Spinner focuses on usable space and uncomplicated packing.

Its ABS exterior has a scratch-resistant textured finish, while four multidirectional spinner wheels and a telescoping handle make the suitcase easier to manoeuvre on smooth airport floors.

The interior includes a divider and zippered pockets, allowing smaller items to be kept separate from the main packing area.

According to Pack Hacker, this model offers approximately 97 litres of capacity, with overall dimensions of 78 x 52.6 x 32cm. Its expandable design provides additional packing room when needed.

That makes it particularly useful for travellers packing bulky clothing or returning with additional purchases.

The large format is intended for checked baggage. Before flying, consider both the airline's weight allowance and the suitcase's overall dimensions, especially when the expansion section is open.

Key specifications:

Shell: ABS hardshell

Size: 30 inches

Capacity: Approximately 97 litres

Wheels: Four multidirectional spinner wheels

Storage: Expandable interior with zippered pockets

What we like:

Large capacity for extended trips

Expandable packing space

Scratch-resistant textured exterior