Save on groceries in UAE: Where to find lower prices for November shopping

The figures below use the platform’s displayed pack prices and quantities. Calculated unit costs help compare different sizes, but products can differ in brand and specifications, and the listings do not guarantee prices throughout November.

The unit costs are close, but the loaves contain different amounts. Choosing between them depends on how much bread your household needs and will use.

Emirates Coop’s fresh whole chicken listing costs Dh12.44 for 1.1kg, equivalent to approximately Dh11.31 per kilogram. The purchase price remains Dh12.44; the kilogram figure allows comparison with birds of different weights.

These are separate products, so shoppers should check egg size, brand and other specifications. Comparing the price per egg helps assess cartons with different quantities, while the full pack price shows the amount payable.

For flour, listings at Spinneys, Nesto, Carrefour, LuLu and Emirates Coop work out at Dh6 per kilogram. Residents should check pack sizes because an equivalent unit cost can involve different payments upfront.

Buying those two listed packs would cost Dh29.98 for 5kg of rice and 4kg of sugar. That gives households a specific purchase total, rather than a comparison that assumes both products come in identical quantities.

Note: The quantity behind a unit price is particularly relevant when a listing involves a large pack. Consider consumption and storage before choosing a product based solely on its calculated cost.

KM Trading’s yoghurt listing costs Dh34.75 for 10kg, producing a calculated unit price of approximately Dh3.48 per kilogram. That does not mean shoppers can purchase one kilogram for Dh3.48.

A category heading alone does not establish that products are interchangeable. Match the oil type first, then compare the quantity and price per litre.

Carrefour’s entry in the corn oil category costs Dh21.75 for three litres, equivalent to Dh7.25 per litre. Shoppers should confirm the product description and composition before comparing it with another oil.

Keep receipts and compare equivalent quantities over the same period. Recording promotions separately helps distinguish price changes from an expired offer, a different pack size or a brand switch.

The ministry platform allows product selection and comparisons of total bills, with filters for brand, location, retailer and branch. Use these to identify purchases relevant to your household.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.