Save on groceries in UAE: Where to find lower prices for November shopping

Latest ministry listings help residents compare staple costs, pack sizes and retailers
Dubai: UAE residents looking to manage grocery spending can compare listed prices for rice, eggs, milk and cooking oil through the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s Essential Goods Prices Platform.
The dashboard identifies retailers and pack quantities, helping households assess everyday purchases using a common measure. Its latest price section is dated November 3, 2026, providing an updated reference for residents planning their shopping.
The figures below use the platform’s displayed pack prices and quantities. Calculated unit costs help compare different sizes, but products can differ in brand and specifications, and the listings do not guarantee prices throughout November.
Nesto’s listed 5kg basmati rice pack costs Dh20.99, equivalent to approximately Dh4.20 per kilogram. It remains the lowest calculated unit price among the rice entries displayed.
Nesto also has the lowest calculated sugar price in the updated list. Its 4kg white sugar pack costs Dh8.99, equivalent to approximately Dh2.25 per kilogram.
Buying those two listed packs would cost Dh29.98 for 5kg of rice and 4kg of sugar. That gives households a specific purchase total, rather than a comparison that assumes both products come in identical quantities.
For flour, listings at Spinneys, Nesto, Carrefour, LuLu and Emirates Coop work out at Dh6 per kilogram. Residents should check pack sizes because an equivalent unit cost can involve different payments upfront.
Choithrams lists white eggs at Dh3.45 for 15, equivalent to 23 fils per egg. Carrefour’s brown egg listing costs Dh14.55 for 30, or approximately 49 fils each.
These are separate products, so shoppers should check egg size, brand and other specifications. Comparing the price per egg helps assess cartons with different quantities, while the full pack price shows the amount payable.
Emirates Coop’s fresh whole chicken listing costs Dh12.44 for 1.1kg, equivalent to approximately Dh11.31 per kilogram. The purchase price remains Dh12.44; the kilogram figure allows comparison with birds of different weights.
For white sliced bread, Sharjah Coop lists a 490g pack at Dh3, equivalent to approximately Dh6.12 per kilogram. Nesto’s listed 650g pack costs Dh3.99, or about Dh6.14 per kilogram.
The unit costs are close, but the loaves contain different amounts. Choosing between them depends on how much bread your household needs and will use.
Emirates Coop’s sunflower oil listing costs Dh25.50 for five litres, equivalent to Dh5.10 per litre. Its canola oil listing costs Dh26.20 for 3.6 litres, or approximately Dh7.28 per litre.
Carrefour’s entry in the corn oil category costs Dh21.75 for three litres, equivalent to Dh7.25 per litre. Shoppers should confirm the product description and composition before comparing it with another oil.
A category heading alone does not establish that products are interchangeable. Match the oil type first, then compare the quantity and price per litre.
Emirates Coop lists fresh whole milk at Dh3.75 for one litre. Sharjah Coop’s powdered milk listing costs Dh6.13 for 400g, equivalent to approximately Dh15.33 per kilogram.
KM Trading’s yoghurt listing costs Dh34.75 for 10kg, producing a calculated unit price of approximately Dh3.48 per kilogram. That does not mean shoppers can purchase one kilogram for Dh3.48.
Note: The quantity behind a unit price is particularly relevant when a listing involves a large pack. Consider consumption and storage before choosing a product based solely on its calculated cost.
Al Maya’s beans listing costs Dh3.99 for 880g, equivalent to approximately Dh4.53 per kilogram. Emirates Coop’s fava beans entry costs Dh1.53 for 400g, or about Dh3.83 per kilogram.
Carrefour’s white chickpea listing calculates to Dh3.99 per kilogram. Emirates Coop’s green lentil entry costs Dh1.84 for 400g, equivalent to Dh4.60 per kilogram.
Nesto’s red lentil listing costs Dh6.99 for 1.5kg, working out at approximately Dh4.66 per kilogram. These are the lowest calculated unit prices among the respective displayed entries.
The platform groups dry and canned products together in these categories. Check the product form and stated quantity before treating alternatives as equivalent purchases.
Government price monitoring means wholesale prices must remain competitive enough for retailers to maintain mandated price levels, UAE-based industry experts reiterate.
The ministry platform allows product selection and comparisons of total bills, with filters for brand, location, retailer and branch. Use these to identify purchases relevant to your household.
Keep receipts and compare equivalent quantities over the same period. Recording promotions separately helps distinguish price changes from an expired offer, a different pack size or a brand switch.