One box, different Starbucks Coffees: Is this Nespresso Variety Pack worth buying?

Cooler mornings in the UAE make a freshly brewed coffee at home especially appealing, and the Starbucks by Nespresso Variety Pack offers a convenient way to enjoy familiar café-style roasts without making a daily coffee shop stop. For households that already own a compatible Nespresso machine and enjoy changing their coffee throughout the week, this assortment is a practical buy. Its appeal lies in having different roast profiles available in one box, rather than committing to a single blend.

Key facts

Bottom line : A convenient assortment for regular coffee drinkers who value choice and easy preparation

What you get

For households, the assortment provides multiple coffee choices without requiring separate purchases of every roast.

The capsules contain pre-portioned ground coffee. Brewing requires a compatible machine, water and a cup. Milk, sweeteners and other additions are supplied separately.

According to Starbucks at Home, Starbucks by Nespresso Original capsules are designed for Nespresso Original machines. The company separately produces capsules for Vertuo machines, which use a different system.

These coffees represent different positions on the Starbucks roast spectrum. Blonde Espresso Roast provides a lighter-roasted option, while medium-roasted coffees such as Pike Place Roast offer another flavour profile. Darker selections, including Espresso Roast and Caffè Verona, are intended for drinkers who prefer more pronounced roasted notes.

The product is a 100-capsule assortment containing ten different coffee varieties, with ten capsules of each.

The Starbucks by Nespresso Variety Pack brings together a selection of the brand's coffees in capsule form, designed for brewing with a compatible Nespresso machine.

How it performs

The main attraction is flexibility. Rather than drinking the same coffee every morning, you can select a roast according to your preference, the time of day or how you plan to serve it.

Starbucks describes its Blonde Roast coffees as lighter and mellow, medium roasts as smooth and balanced, and dark roasts as fuller-bodied with more pronounced roasted flavours.

This gives the assortment a useful range without requiring coffee drinkers to learn complicated brewing techniques.

For espresso lovers, the appeal is easy to see. Insert a capsule, select the appropriate brewing programme and prepare a short coffee. Nespresso identifies 40ml espresso and 110ml lungo as standard Original formats, although the recommended extraction depends on the individual capsule.

Milk-based drinks offer another reason to consider the pack. Starbucks describes its Espresso Roast as rich with caramel-like sweetness, making it a suitable starting point for homemade lattes. Blonde Espresso Roast provides a lighter alternative for those who prefer a gentler roasted flavour.

A separate milk frother or another method of heating and frothing milk is needed for cappuccinos and lattes if the machine does not provide that function.

For UAE apartment kitchens, capsules also keep preparation relatively simple. There are no loose grounds to measure before brewing, and different household members can choose their preferred coffee without changing beans or grinder settings.