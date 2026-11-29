A strand of hair can pick up minerals from water during an ordinary wash. Research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science found that the existing condition of hair plays an important role in how readily it absorbs calcium and magnesium. It is an interesting detail, particularly given how much attention we devote to choosing shampoos, conditioners and nourishing hair masks. The water that carries these products through our hair rarely receives the same consideration. For UAE residents looking to refine their haircare routine, a filtered shower head offers a practical way to introduce another element of care into an everyday ritual.