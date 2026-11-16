Cleaning floors and walls shouldn't feel like a workout. These 4 electric scrubbers could help

Scrubbing bathroom tiles, cleaning grout and reaching behind taps can turn a routine household chore into a lengthy job. Electric scrubbers offer a practical alternative to repeated hand brushing, using motorised heads to work across surfaces while you guide the tool. Some have extendable handles that make floor tiles and shower walls easier to reach without constantly bending or kneeling. Our top pick is the Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, which combines an adjustable handle with interchangeable brushes for different cleaning jobs.