From beard to body: These 4 men's trimmers could make grooming easier

Beard, body or both? These four trimmers make grooming more convenient
Keeping your beard neat, maintaining body hair and tidying up your neckline can quickly turn into a routine involving several grooming devices. A good trimmer can reduce that clutter, provided you choose one designed for the areas you actually groom.
For men looking to handle beard, head and body trimming with one device, the Panasonic MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 is our overall pick, thanks to its broad cutting-length range and interchangeable attachments.
Other grooming routines call for something more specialised. Manscaped focuses on groin and body hair, BEARDO offers a multi-attachment kit, while MENHOOD combines beard trimming, shaping and shaving functions.
These four trimmers cover different needs, with features including waterproof construction, rechargeable batteries and adjustable cutting lengths. Here is how to choose the right one for your routine.
Verdict: Our overall choice for men seeking one versatile device for beard, head and body hair trimming.
Panasonic's MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 offers particularly broad cutting-length adjustment, making it suitable for users who maintain different hair lengths across their grooming routine.
Its stainless-steel blades use Panasonic's 45-degree nano-polished design, while the adjustable dial provides 58 cutting-length settings. With the appropriate combs, the trimming range extends from 0.5mm to 30mm.
Four attachments are included, covering different hair lengths and body grooming. The modular MULTISHAPE system also allows compatible grooming heads to be added separately.
Panasonic specifies approximately 70 minutes of cordless use after a one-hour charge. A three-minute quick-charge function provides additional convenience when the battery is low.
Waterproof construction, a protective cap and an included travel pouch make it a useful option for home grooming and trips.
Key specifications:
Blades: Japanese stainless steel
Cutting lengths: 0.5mm to 30mm
Length settings: 58
Attachments: Four
Battery: Approximately 70 minutes
Charging: One hour, with quick-charge function
What we like:
Wide cutting-length range for different grooming styles
Modular design supports additional compatible heads
Waterproof construction and travel pouch simplify maintenance and storage
Best for: Men who want one main grooming system for beard, head and body hair, particularly those who value precise length adjustment.
Verdict: An attachment-focused grooming kit for men who want to manage several trimming tasks without buying separate powered devices.
The BEARDO Godfather takes a different approach to grooming. Rather than concentrating on one cutting head, it uses six magnetic attachments that can be swapped according to the task.
BEARDO describes the kit as a 13-in-1 grooming system, with attachments intended to cover beard and body maintenance. This arrangement is useful if you regularly switch between different grooming areas and prefer a dedicated head for each job.
The manufacturer also highlights an 8,000 RPM motor and aluminium construction. The magnetic connection system is particularly practical because changing attachments does not require complicated adjustments.
Key specifications:
Motor: 8,000 RPM
Attachments: Six magnetic heads
Construction: Aluminium body
Battery: 120-minute runtime
Travel function: Travel-lock feature
What we like:
Magnetic attachments allow quick changes between grooming tasks
Multiple heads provide flexibility for different areas
Aluminium construction gives the kit a distinctive finish
Best for: Men who want an organised, multi-attachment grooming system for regular beard and body maintenance.
Verdict: A practical option for men who frequently alternate between beard trimming, stubble maintenance and a closer facial shave.
The MENHOOD ProBlade combines trimming, styling and shaving functions in a compact device. Its hybrid cutting system is intended to handle different beard lengths without requiring a separate electric shaver for every finishing task.
One of its more distinctive features is the adaptive FlexNeck, which tilts by up to 15 degrees to follow facial contours. This can be particularly useful around the jawline and chin, where maintaining consistent contact with a rigid cutting head takes more attention.
Four guide combs, measuring 1mm, 2mm, 3mm and 5mm, offer options for short beard styles and stubble.
According to MENHOOD, the rechargeable battery provides up to 120 minutes of use. USB-C charging, a travel lock and washable construction add convenience for everyday grooming.
Key specifications:
Cutting system: Hybrid trimmer and shaver
Comb lengths: 1mm, 2mm, 3mm and 5mm
FlexNeck: Up to 15 degrees
Battery: Up to 120 minutes
Charging: USB-C
What we like:
Hybrid blade supports trimming and closer facial grooming
Flexible neck follows the contours of the face
Long advertised runtime suits travel and frequent use
Best for: Men who maintain short beards, shape facial hair regularly or alternate between stubble and a closer shave.
Verdict: A dedicated body groomer for men who prioritise intimate-area trimming and want straightforward wet or dry maintenance.
Manscaped's Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS is designed specifically for groin and body hair rather than detailed beard styling. Its updated SkinSafe ceramic blade has rounded edges and a built-in guard, which the manufacturer says is intended to reduce the likelihood of nicks during trimming. This does not eliminate the need for careful handling, particularly around delicate areas.
The two adjustable combs offer cutting lengths between 2mm and 12mm, giving you control over how much hair to remove. An integrated LED spotlight helps illuminate areas that can be difficult to see clearly.
The IPX7 waterproof rating allows wet or dry use, while USB-C charging and up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime make it practical for regular maintenance.
Key specifications:
Blade: SkinSafe ceramic with protective guard
Cutting lengths: 2mm to 12mm
Battery: Up to 60 minutes
Waterproofing: IPX7
Charging: USB-C
What we like:
Purpose-designed blade and guard for body grooming
LED spotlight for improved visibility
Waterproof construction makes cleaning convenient
Best for: Men who primarily maintain chest, underarm and intimate-area hair and prefer a dedicated body trimmer.
Blade design and cutting lengths: Start with the areas you groom most often. A guarded body-grooming blade, such as Manscaped's SkinSafe design, serves a different purpose from the precision combs used for beard shaping. If you maintain several beard lengths or trim head hair, a wider adjustment range, such as Panasonic's 58 settings, offers more flexibility.
Attachments and maintenance: More attachments are useful when they perform genuinely different jobs. Look for heads that are easy to remove, clean and store. Waterproofing is another consideration, but check the exact rating and manufacturer's cleaning instructions rather than assuming every washable trimmer can be used in the shower.
Battery life and UAE compatibility: Cordless runtime matters if you groom several areas in one session or travel frequently. Compare advertised operating time with charging convenience and features such as USB-C connectivity or quick charging. For UAE use, check the supplied power adapter, plug type and voltage compatibility. Panasonic specifies 100 to 240V input, although the included plug should still be confirmed for the local package.
The Panasonic MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 is our overall recommendation for men who want to reduce the number of grooming devices they own. Its 58 length settings, four attachments and modular construction make it the most adaptable choice here for beard, head and body hair maintenance.
For men whose main priority is body grooming, the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS offers a more focused design, with a guarded ceramic blade, waterproof construction and adjustable combs for intimate-area trimming.
The BEARDO Godfather is better suited to shoppers who prefer changing dedicated attachments for different grooming jobs. Its magnetic heads make it an interesting alternative to a single adjustable cutting system.
If facial hair is your priority, the MENHOOD ProBlade offers a convenient combination of beard trimming, shaping and shaving functions, supported by its flexible cutting head and long advertised battery life.
Choose according to the areas you groom most frequently, rather than the number of functions advertised.
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