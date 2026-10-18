GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Best Buys /
Lifestyle

From beard to body: These 4 men's trimmers could make grooming easier

Beard, body or both? These four trimmers make grooming more convenient

Last updated:
Gulf News
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Versatile grooming tools can simplify everyday routines, making beard trimming, hair styling and body grooming more convenient.
Versatile grooming tools can simplify everyday routines, making beard trimming, hair styling and body grooming more convenient.

Keeping your beard neat, maintaining body hair and tidying up your neckline can quickly turn into a routine involving several grooming devices. A good trimmer can reduce that clutter, provided you choose one designed for the areas you actually groom.

For men looking to handle beard, head and body trimming with one device, the Panasonic MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 is our overall pick, thanks to its broad cutting-length range and interchangeable attachments.

Other grooming routines call for something more specialised. Manscaped focuses on groin and body hair, BEARDO offers a multi-attachment kit, while MENHOOD combines beard trimming, shaping and shaving functions.

These four trimmers cover different needs, with features including waterproof construction, rechargeable batteries and adjustable cutting lengths. Here is how to choose the right one for your routine.

1. Panasonic MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2

Verdict: Our overall choice for men seeking one versatile device for beard, head and body hair trimming.

Panasonic's MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 offers particularly broad cutting-length adjustment, making it suitable for users who maintain different hair lengths across their grooming routine.

Its stainless-steel blades use Panasonic's 45-degree nano-polished design, while the adjustable dial provides 58 cutting-length settings. With the appropriate combs, the trimming range extends from 0.5mm to 30mm.

Four attachments are included, covering different hair lengths and body grooming. The modular MULTISHAPE system also allows compatible grooming heads to be added separately.

Panasonic specifies approximately 70 minutes of cordless use after a one-hour charge. A three-minute quick-charge function provides additional convenience when the battery is low.

Waterproof construction, a protective cap and an included travel pouch make it a useful option for home grooming and trips.

Key specifications:

  • Blades: Japanese stainless steel

  • Cutting lengths: 0.5mm to 30mm

  • Length settings: 58

  • Attachments: Four

  • Battery: Approximately 70 minutes

  • Charging: One hour, with quick-charge function

What we like:

  • Wide cutting-length range for different grooming styles

  • Modular design supports additional compatible heads

  • Waterproof construction and travel pouch simplify maintenance and storage

Best for: Men who want one main grooming system for beard, head and body hair, particularly those who value precise length adjustment.

2. BEARDO Godfather Premium Trimmer Kit

Verdict: An attachment-focused grooming kit for men who want to manage several trimming tasks without buying separate powered devices.

The BEARDO Godfather takes a different approach to grooming. Rather than concentrating on one cutting head, it uses six magnetic attachments that can be swapped according to the task.

BEARDO describes the kit as a 13-in-1 grooming system, with attachments intended to cover beard and body maintenance. This arrangement is useful if you regularly switch between different grooming areas and prefer a dedicated head for each job.

The manufacturer also highlights an 8,000 RPM motor and aluminium construction. The magnetic connection system is particularly practical because changing attachments does not require complicated adjustments.

Key specifications:

  • Motor: 8,000 RPM

  • Attachments: Six magnetic heads

  • Construction: Aluminium body

  • Battery: 120-minute runtime

  • Travel function: Travel-lock feature

What we like:

  • Magnetic attachments allow quick changes between grooming tasks

  • Multiple heads provide flexibility for different areas

  • Aluminium construction gives the kit a distinctive finish

Best for: Men who want an organised, multi-attachment grooming system for regular beard and body maintenance.

3. MENHOOD ProBlade 3-in-1 Hybrid Beard Trimmer

Verdict: A practical option for men who frequently alternate between beard trimming, stubble maintenance and a closer facial shave.

The MENHOOD ProBlade combines trimming, styling and shaving functions in a compact device. Its hybrid cutting system is intended to handle different beard lengths without requiring a separate electric shaver for every finishing task.

One of its more distinctive features is the adaptive FlexNeck, which tilts by up to 15 degrees to follow facial contours. This can be particularly useful around the jawline and chin, where maintaining consistent contact with a rigid cutting head takes more attention.

Four guide combs, measuring 1mm, 2mm, 3mm and 5mm, offer options for short beard styles and stubble.

According to MENHOOD, the rechargeable battery provides up to 120 minutes of use. USB-C charging, a travel lock and washable construction add convenience for everyday grooming.

Key specifications:

  • Cutting system: Hybrid trimmer and shaver

  • Comb lengths: 1mm, 2mm, 3mm and 5mm

  • FlexNeck: Up to 15 degrees

  • Battery: Up to 120 minutes

  • Charging: USB-C

What we like:

  • Hybrid blade supports trimming and closer facial grooming

  • Flexible neck follows the contours of the face

  • Long advertised runtime suits travel and frequent use

Best for: Men who maintain short beards, shape facial hair regularly or alternate between stubble and a closer shave.

4. Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS

Verdict: A dedicated body groomer for men who prioritise intimate-area trimming and want straightforward wet or dry maintenance.

Manscaped's Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS is designed specifically for groin and body hair rather than detailed beard styling. Its updated SkinSafe ceramic blade has rounded edges and a built-in guard, which the manufacturer says is intended to reduce the likelihood of nicks during trimming. This does not eliminate the need for careful handling, particularly around delicate areas.

The two adjustable combs offer cutting lengths between 2mm and 12mm, giving you control over how much hair to remove. An integrated LED spotlight helps illuminate areas that can be difficult to see clearly.

The IPX7 waterproof rating allows wet or dry use, while USB-C charging and up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime make it practical for regular maintenance.

Key specifications:

  • Blade: SkinSafe ceramic with protective guard

  • Cutting lengths: 2mm to 12mm

  • Battery: Up to 60 minutes

  • Waterproofing: IPX7

  • Charging: USB-C

What we like:

  • Purpose-designed blade and guard for body grooming

  • LED spotlight for improved visibility

  • Waterproof construction makes cleaning convenient

Best for: Men who primarily maintain chest, underarm and intimate-area hair and prefer a dedicated body trimmer.

What to look for when buying a men's grooming trimmer

Blade design and cutting lengths: Start with the areas you groom most often. A guarded body-grooming blade, such as Manscaped's SkinSafe design, serves a different purpose from the precision combs used for beard shaping. If you maintain several beard lengths or trim head hair, a wider adjustment range, such as Panasonic's 58 settings, offers more flexibility.

Attachments and maintenance: More attachments are useful when they perform genuinely different jobs. Look for heads that are easy to remove, clean and store. Waterproofing is another consideration, but check the exact rating and manufacturer's cleaning instructions rather than assuming every washable trimmer can be used in the shower.

Battery life and UAE compatibility: Cordless runtime matters if you groom several areas in one session or travel frequently. Compare advertised operating time with charging convenience and features such as USB-C connectivity or quick charging. For UAE use, check the supplied power adapter, plug type and voltage compatibility. Panasonic specifies 100 to 240V input, although the included plug should still be confirmed for the local package.

Which grooming trimmer should you buy?

The Panasonic MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 is our overall recommendation for men who want to reduce the number of grooming devices they own. Its 58 length settings, four attachments and modular construction make it the most adaptable choice here for beard, head and body hair maintenance.

For men whose main priority is body grooming, the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS offers a more focused design, with a guarded ceramic blade, waterproof construction and adjustable combs for intimate-area trimming.

The BEARDO Godfather is better suited to shoppers who prefer changing dedicated attachments for different grooming jobs. Its magnetic heads make it an interesting alternative to a single adjustable cutting system.

If facial hair is your priority, the MENHOOD ProBlade offers a convenient combination of beard trimming, shaping and shaving functions, supported by its flexible cutting head and long advertised battery life.

Choose according to the areas you groom most frequently, rather than the number of functions advertised.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Best nose and ear trimmers on Amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for tidy grooming

Also Read: Looking for an easier way to remove unwanted hair? 4 devices for your beauty routine

Also Read: Wahl Multi-Cut Pro review: a strong home clipper for fades and trims

Also Read: Best electric toothbrushes on amazon.ae 2026: Find the right brush for your budget

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Wedding Wardrobe Trend: Comfort, tradition, reusability

Wedding Wardrobe Trend: Comfort, tradition, reusability

7m read
The right styling product can shape your look without sacrificing natural texture, whether you want flexible movement, matte definition or stronger all-day hold.

Best Men’s Hair Products for Hold and Texture in 2026

5m read
Beard oil helps soften facial hair and moisturise the skin underneath, easing dryness and giving uneven growth a healthier, more groomed appearance.

Can beard oil fix an itchy, patchy-looking beard?

4m read
Men’s grooming and skincare sets displayed with everyday bathroom essentials.

Best men's skincare for every skin type in UAE 2026

5m read