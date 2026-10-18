From beard to body: These 4 men's trimmers could make grooming easier

These four trimmers cover different needs, with features including waterproof construction, rechargeable batteries and adjustable cutting lengths. Here is how to choose the right one for your routine.

Other grooming routines call for something more specialised. Manscaped focuses on groin and body hair, BEARDO offers a multi-attachment kit, while MENHOOD combines beard trimming, shaping and shaving functions.

For men looking to handle beard, head and body trimming with one device, the Panasonic MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 is our overall pick, thanks to its broad cutting-length range and interchangeable attachments.

Keeping your beard neat, maintaining body hair and tidying up your neckline can quickly turn into a routine involving several grooming devices. A good trimmer can reduce that clutter, provided you choose one designed for the areas you actually groom.

1. Panasonic MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2

Best for: Men who want one main grooming system for beard, head and body hair, particularly those who value precise length adjustment.

Panasonic specifies approximately 70 minutes of cordless use after a one-hour charge. A three-minute quick-charge function provides additional convenience when the battery is low.

Four attachments are included, covering different hair lengths and body grooming. The modular MULTISHAPE system also allows compatible grooming heads to be added separately.

Its stainless-steel blades use Panasonic's 45-degree nano-polished design, while the adjustable dial provides 58 cutting-length settings. With the appropriate combs, the trimming range extends from 0.5mm to 30mm.

Panasonic's MULTISHAPE ER-CKL2 offers particularly broad cutting-length adjustment, making it suitable for users who maintain different hair lengths across their grooming routine.

2. BEARDO Godfather Premium Trimmer Kit

Best for: Men who want an organised, multi-attachment grooming system for regular beard and body maintenance.

The manufacturer also highlights an 8,000 RPM motor and aluminium construction. The magnetic connection system is particularly practical because changing attachments does not require complicated adjustments.

BEARDO describes the kit as a 13-in-1 grooming system, with attachments intended to cover beard and body maintenance. This arrangement is useful if you regularly switch between different grooming areas and prefer a dedicated head for each job.

The BEARDO Godfather takes a different approach to grooming. Rather than concentrating on one cutting head, it uses six magnetic attachments that can be swapped according to the task.

Verdict: An attachment-focused grooming kit for men who want to manage several trimming tasks without buying separate powered devices.

3. MENHOOD ProBlade 3-in-1 Hybrid Beard Trimmer

According to MENHOOD, the rechargeable battery provides up to 120 minutes of use. USB-C charging, a travel lock and washable construction add convenience for everyday grooming.

One of its more distinctive features is the adaptive FlexNeck, which tilts by up to 15 degrees to follow facial contours. This can be particularly useful around the jawline and chin, where maintaining consistent contact with a rigid cutting head takes more attention.

The MENHOOD ProBlade combines trimming, styling and shaving functions in a compact device. Its hybrid cutting system is intended to handle different beard lengths without requiring a separate electric shaver for every finishing task.

4. Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS

The IPX7 waterproof rating allows wet or dry use, while USB-C charging and up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime make it practical for regular maintenance.

The two adjustable combs offer cutting lengths between 2mm and 12mm, giving you control over how much hair to remove. An integrated LED spotlight helps illuminate areas that can be difficult to see clearly.

Manscaped's Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS is designed specifically for groin and body hair rather than detailed beard styling. Its updated SkinSafe ceramic blade has rounded edges and a built-in guard, which the manufacturer says is intended to reduce the likelihood of nicks during trimming. This does not eliminate the need for careful handling, particularly around delicate areas.

What to look for when buying a men's grooming trimmer

Blade design and cutting lengths: Start with the areas you groom most often. A guarded body-grooming blade, such as Manscaped's SkinSafe design, serves a different purpose from the precision combs used for beard shaping. If you maintain several beard lengths or trim head hair, a wider adjustment range, such as Panasonic's 58 settings, offers more flexibility.

Attachments and maintenance: More attachments are useful when they perform genuinely different jobs. Look for heads that are easy to remove, clean and store. Waterproofing is another consideration, but check the exact rating and manufacturer's cleaning instructions rather than assuming every washable trimmer can be used in the shower.