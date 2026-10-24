A great beard takes more than a trim. Here's what makes the difference

A beard can be perfectly even in length and still look untidy. The reason lies partly in the difference between cutting hair and controlling how it sits. Facial hair grows in different directions, and its texture affects whether individual strands lie flat or stick out. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), beard maintenance involves cleansing, moisturising and grooming, with different products serving different purposes. For men who regularly trim their beards but struggle to maintain a consistent shape, understanding these distinctions can make daily grooming considerably simpler.